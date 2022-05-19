Love Island 2022 stars will wear second-hand clothes to be 'more eco friendly'

Love Island contestants will wear secondhand or 'pre loved' clothes for the first time this season, in an effort to be more eco-friendly and inspire viewers at home.

In order to achieve this, the ITV dating series is teaming up with online auction house eBay, who will serve as their pre-loved fashion partner for the upcoming series, alongside series sponsor Just Eat.

Speaking about the news, Love Island 2022's executive producer Mike Spencer said: "We are thrilled to be pairing up with eBay this year as our pre-loved fashion partner. As a show, we strive to be a more eco-friendly production, with more focus on ways in which we can visibly show this on screen."

Due to the popularity of Love Island and its stars, many of who have gone on to become influencers and sign brand deals, the dating show and eBay are on a mission to encourage viewers to choose pre-loved before shopping for new items.

Jemma Tadd, head of fashion at eBay UK added: "The impact of Love Island and its stars across the UK is undeniable and together we want to inspire the nation to choose pre-loved first when shopping. Even if this means buying or selling one or two preloved items to start with, it’s a step in the right direction."

Last year's Love Island contestants are now well known in the public eye. (Image credit: Lifted Entertainment / ITV)

It has been revealed that the Islanders' shared pre-loved wardrobe will be curated by celebrity stylist Amy Bannerman, whose clients include Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, and Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness.

In addition to this, new research from eBay has revealed that 20 percent of UK consumers buy more secondhand clothing now than they did two years ago, and 16 percent of their wardrobes are now secondhand, so progress is slowly being made.

This isn't the only change to Love Island, as the 2022 contestants will be getting a brand new villa, while still remaining in its long-standing home in the Balearic Islands.

Not much has been revealed yet, but ITV boss Kevin Lygo did confirm producers were looking for a new villa and said: "We didn’t own it, we rented it, and we are choosing a new house for this summer so that is all secrecy. It is going to be marvelous."

Love Island returns to ITV later this summer.