Love Island: All Stars viewers 'beg' for bombshell to return

Love Island: All Stars put a big spin on the usual proceedings in the first episode with two bombshell debuts... and after that twist, fans are begging for another star to make a big comeback!

Love Island: All Stars sees a group of second (or in some cases, third-time!) islanders heading to the South African villa to take another shot at finding the one. The series got underway on January 15 and got off to the usual start, with the islanders arriving in pairs and meeting each other all over again.

There were some awkward moments, including the fact that exes Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole were coupled up by the public vote, and three of the girls decided to let slip that Chris Taylor was their favorite man.

As the islanders' first evening in the villa rolled around, host Maya Jama returned to reveal the first pairings for the series. They are Chris Taylor and Demi Jones, Luis Morrison and Georgia Harrison, Toby Aromolaran and Georgia Steel (who were coupled up when they took part in Peacock's Love Island Games), Anton Danyluk and Hannah Elizabeth, Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole, and Mitchel Taylor and Kaz Kamwi.

However, the Love Island team kept their biggest twist under wraps right up to the wire. Just as the couples were formed, season six islander Callum Lee Jones was brought through the villa doors, and given the choice to steal one of the girls from their starting couples.

In a dramatic finish, Maya then introduced Molly Smith, Callum's recent ex-girlfriend. The pair made it all the way to the final as a couple and were together for three years on the outside but recently split. Callum now has the option to recouple with Molly or any of the other stars.

Off the back of that explosive ending, fans were quick to call for another star to make a villa comeback: Chloe Burrows. She and Toby were the runners-up for series 7, and Chloe cemented herself as a firm favorite throughout the season, even though their relationship came to an end on the outside. With romance potentially on the cards for Toby and Georgia, Chloe's return would certainly cause some chaos!

"I would give anything, literally anything for Chloe Burrows to be the next bombshell on Iove Island All Stars", one viewer wrote.

Another said: "I beg them to bring Chloe Burrows back as a bombshell", and they were far from the only fans calling for her to make a comeback!

Love Island: All Stars continues tonight at 9 pm on ITV2. You can catch up with the first episode and stream the series going forward on ITVX.