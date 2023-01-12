Love Island announces never seen before bombshell twist for 2023

Love Island is returning for the first of two series in 2023 very soon, but with a big new twist!

Love Island's format is being shaken up even more ahead of the hit dating show's return on Monday, January 16.

Last summer, Love Island fans were given the chance to vote on which islanders would be coupled up at the start of the series, and for Winter Love Island 2023, it has been revealed that the public is being allowed to choose which bombshell will be the first to enter the villa!

There are two islanders to choose from—one male and one female (full details about both new stars can be found below)—and whichever of them receives the most votes will be heading in to stir up trouble first. Could one of them end up being part of the next couple to join the Love Island winners list?

Voting opened at 8 am today (Thursday, January 12) on the Love Island app and will remain open until 9 pm on Friday, January 13. The news was teased by new Love Island host, Maya Jama and across Love Island socials, where we saw short video teasers for the two bombshells, Ellie Spence and Tom Clare.

Who are the first two Love Island bombshells?

Viewers have the choice of one male and one female bombshell in this first vote. The first male bombshell is Tom Clare, a 23-year-old semi-professional footballer from Barnsley.

Asked why he decided to apply for Love Island this year, Tom said: "I want to meet someone. It's good going out and having a laugh but I miss sharing stuff. Life's too short. These opportunities don't come around often."

The first female bombshell (and the other choice in the vote) is Ellie Spence, a 25-year-old law firm Business Development Executive from Norwich. She's clearly looking for sparks to fly in the villa as she's looking to come out of the South African villa with a husband!

Ellie's reason for signing up for Love Island 2023 was: "I've been single for three years and the roster is pretty dry, it's been dry for the last year, I don't know what happened, it's just not been a great time for me so I'm ready to find my husband."

Love Island 2023 starts airing on Monday, January 16 at 9 pm on ITV2. You can stream the new series on ITVX in the UK; the series is expected to follow past seasons and air on Hulu in the US.