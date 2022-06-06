Love Island contestants set to battle it out over iconic JLo dress

Love Island will be seeing some very famous pre-loved fashion this series.

Love Island is heading back to our TV screens, with a fresh batch of contestants all looking for love this summer. But as the brand new series starts, it's not just the new couples that everyone will be talking about... it is also what the islanders will be wearing.

As always, the contestants will be pulling out all the stops in the fashion stakes, wanting to look their best on TV... and after it was recently announced that Love Island 2022 contestants will be wearing second-hand clothes in a bid to be eco-friendly, there won't be any fast fashion in the villa this year.

Instead, the show's styling team has been working around the clock to source amazing pre-loved clothes from eBay, and they have really pulled out all the stops.

In a recent clip on BBC News (opens in new tab), Love Island stylist Amy Bannerman, who has styled the likes of Dua Lipa, revealed how she has been carefully putting together their outfits for the new arrivals, and one pre-loved piece that she found online was very special indeed... JLo's iconic Versace outfit.

Which Love Island contestant will be lucky enough to wear JLo's pre-loved Versace? (Image credit: Getty)

Amy revealed that Love Island's female contestants are already fighting it out to be the one to wear Jennifer Lopez's famous outfit: "This dress, everyone is freaking out about because it is from the collection that JLo wore for her comeback. So it's Versace."

Amy also revealed some of the other looks we are going to be seeing in the villa over the coming weeks...

"Hawaiian shirts for the boys are really, really popular, but in the past, they have been quite bright. Something we did was look for ones with a bit more of an earthy colourway."

But Jennifer Lopez isn't the only famous face who has influenced this year's villa wardrobe. Amy also admitted that lots of the outfits will follow Britney Spears and Paris Hilton's looks in the early 2000s.

As well as there being bright and bold clothes to make the contestants feel happy, Amy also revealed there will be many outfits that are for both the male and female contestants, with the focus on blurring the lines between gender dressing.

With the new series starting tonight, it won't be long before we can see these outfits in the villa... but which contestant will be lucky enough to wear JLo's world-famous dress?

Love Island 2022 will begin on Monday, June 6 at 9 pm on ITV 2 and ITV Hub.