Love Island fans are divided over Paige and Gemma's talent show routine

Love Island fans can't seem to make their mind up about Paige and Gemma's talent show routine.

The latest episode of Love Island 2022 (July 25) saw the islanders showing off their hidden talents to the rest of the villa. After the boys made brunch for the remaining girls still in the show and some heart-to-heart chats where some of the islanders looked back over their journey so far, it was over to the firepit for the main event.

Danica Taylor opened the show with a bang by performing a dance routine, and then Adam Collard drafted in his partner Paige Thorne to be his glamorous assistant for a card trick.

Tasha Ghouri then did her best to perform a rendition of the Cup Song from Pitch Perfect (opens in new tab), Dami Hope performed a rap, and then it was over to the main event that fans are talking about: Paige and Gemma Owen's performance.

The pair stepped up to do their best Black Eyed Peas impression and sang a version of "My Humps", much to the amazement of their fellow islanders. Ekin-Su said she had never seen a better rap performance, whilst Adam and Luca Bish were both very impressed by what they saw.

It's safe to say that some of the viewers at home didn't feel quite the same way about their singing. One Love Island fan joked: "That Gemma and Paige dance reminded me of when you and your siblings put a talent show on for your parents"

Another tweeted: "Oh no. Gemma and Paige. This is painful."

A third added: "is it just me who was not impressed at all of Gemma and Paige's "talent"".

However, other fans were more impressed with what Paige and Gemma decided to show off. One viewer said: "Gemma and Paige need to win the talent show that was iconic".

Another wrote: "that paige and gemma performance was so good i might actually have to watch it again. Never seen gem like this"

A slightly less positive third fan conceded: "Gemma and Paige have won this talent competition by being the best of a bad bunch".

There were other talents on offer as the evening like Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu's rousing speech to the villa or Andrew Le Page's attempt to sell the villa and Davide Sanclimenti's cooking show, but it seems like Paige and Gemma's routine is destined to go down in Love Island talent show history... for better or worse!

Love Island 2022 began on Monday, June 6 at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub, and new episodes air nightly at the same time in the same place. Episodes will be made available to stream the following morning on BritBox. The finale is expected to air on August 1.

Love Island 2022 premiered in the US on Hulu on Tuesday, June 21, with new episodes airing Tuesdays through Saturdays.