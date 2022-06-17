Love Island fans beg for a new match for Dami Hope

Love Island viewers want Dami to recouple with someone else soon!

Love Island fans want the producers to find a new match for Dami Hope soon!

The latest episode of Love Island revealed that there are some cracks showing in several of the couples. Of course, there was the big bust-up between Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu over her secret terrace meetings with Jay Younger, Jay attempted to stir up some drama between Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri and Remi Lambert seemed to be trying to get to know a couple of the other islanders, too.

There was also some trouble brewing between Dami Hope and Amber Beckford. Despite a promising start together, recently it was looking like they weren't going to work out. In the Beach Hut, Dami explained that he felt as if he was having to meet all her needs whilst she wasn't listening to him.

Later in the episode, Dami interrupted a chat where Remi was even encouraging Amber to "make moves" herself, and Amber told Dami that he was almost pushing her away and that she was feeling they were incompatible.

Dami has emerged as one of the most popular islanders so far this season, and the change in his relationship with Amber has prompted quite a few viewers at home to call on the Love Island team to find someone new for him to couple up with!

One viewer wrote: "I just need a new girl to come in for Dami cause this isn't it".

Another wrote: "@ love island producers. Please send in a girl for Dami! PLEASE.", and there were plenty more calling for a new bombshell to be sent into the villa soon.

Now that Jay and Remi are settled in and trying to get to know some of the girls in the villa and a recoupling probably on the cards, it seems like a new bombshell could very well be heading into the villa soon. Will Dami find a new match? Only time will tell...

Love Island continues tonight at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are also available to stream on BritBox the morning after they air.

In the US, episodes of Love Island 2022 will begin airing daily on Hulu from Tuesday, June 21.

