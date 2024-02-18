Love Island fans FURIOUS after the 'wrong' couple is sent home

Love Island All Stars viewers were left fuming tonight after the 'wrong' couple was sent home from the show.

In tonight's episode of Love Island All Stars (which aired on Sunday 18th February), we saw Adam and Arabella dumped from the villa, despite going from strength to strength in the short time they've been coupled up.

Viewers took exception to the dumping, believing that some of the other couples had less chemistry.

One Love Island fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), 'So jokes they got all the ex love islanders to fly out 11+ hrs just so they could hold a board up with someone's name on it lmaoooo #LoveIsland

'Anyways the wrong couple went home should of been Georgia & Anton.'

While another said, 'Anton and Georgia H who have done nothing but not get on as a couple staying in over Arabella and Adam who seem to have got on I think if it was a public vote Anton And Georgia H would be voted out.'

And another wrote, 'Choosing to dump Arabella and Adam over Georgia and Anton is such a cop-out, I’m sorry. How can the latter reach the final.'

While another wrote, 'Why are Georgia h & Anton still in the villa? I’m fuming!!!'

And another wrote, 'Justice for Arachichi. Who knows if she has anything real with Adam but they at least seemed to have fun together which is more than you can say about Georgia H and Anton at any time ever.'

And another wrote, 'Im so glad Anton & Georgia H got saved but don’t think Arabella deserved to go when Callum & Jess barely even speak to each other, some of the ex islanders obviously had their decisions made for them & used Arabella as a cop out.'

It's almost time for the final. Who will be crowned the winners?

Love Island All Stars continues tomorrow night at 9pm on ITV.