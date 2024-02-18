Love Island fans FURIOUS after the 'wrong' couple is sent home
Love Island viewers aren't happy about the latest couple to be dumped from the villa
Love Island All Stars viewers were left fuming tonight after the 'wrong' couple was sent home from the show.
In tonight's episode of Love Island All Stars (which aired on Sunday 18th February), we saw Adam and Arabella dumped from the villa, despite going from strength to strength in the short time they've been coupled up.
Viewers took exception to the dumping, believing that some of the other couples had less chemistry.
One Love Island fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), 'So jokes they got all the ex love islanders to fly out 11+ hrs just so they could hold a board up with someone's name on it lmaoooo #LoveIsland
'Anyways the wrong couple went home should of been Georgia & Anton.'
So jokes they got all the ex love islanders to fly out 11+ hrs just so they could hold a board up with someone's name on it lmaoooo #LoveIsland Anyways the wrong couple went home should of been Georgia & AntonFebruary 18, 2024
While another said, 'Anton and Georgia H who have done nothing but not get on as a couple staying in over Arabella and Adam who seem to have got on I think if it was a public vote Anton And Georgia H would be voted out.'
Anton and Georgia H who have done nothing but not get on as a couple staying in over Arabella and Adam who seem to have got on I think if it was a public vote Anton And Georgia H would be voted outFebruary 18, 2024
And another wrote, 'Choosing to dump Arabella and Adam over Georgia and Anton is such a cop-out, I’m sorry. How can the latter reach the final.'
Choosing to dump Arabella and Adam over Georgia and Anton is such a cop-out, I’m sorry. How can the latter reach the final #LoveIslandFebruary 18, 2024
While another wrote, 'Why are Georgia h & Anton still in the villa? I’m fuming!!!'
Why are Georgia h & Anton still in the villa? I’m fuming!!! #LoveIslandAllStars #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/NVHpSv5K45February 18, 2024
And another wrote, 'Justice for Arachichi. Who knows if she has anything real with Adam but they at least seemed to have fun together which is more than you can say about Georgia H and Anton at any time ever.'
Justice for Arachichi. Who knows if she has anything real with Adam but they at least seemed to have fun together which is more than you can say about Georgia H and Anton at any time ever #loveislandFebruary 18, 2024
And another wrote, 'Im so glad Anton & Georgia H got saved but don’t think Arabella deserved to go when Callum & Jess barely even speak to each other, some of the ex islanders obviously had their decisions made for them & used Arabella as a cop out.'
Im so glad Anton & Georgia H got saved but don’t think Arabella deserved to go when Callum & Jess barely even speak to each other, some of the ex islanders obviously had their decisions made for them & used Arabella as a cop out #loveislandFebruary 18, 2024
It's almost time for the final. Who will be crowned the winners?
Love Island All Stars continues tomorrow night at 9pm on ITV.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.