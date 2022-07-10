Love Island UK 2022 is keeping us on our toes with twists and turns and now we have one more to add to the list — ex-islander Adam Collard rejoining the villa!

The 2018 villain was announced at the end of Sunday's episode (10th July) as the new bombshell joining the villa, shocking viewers everywhere.

There were a lot of reactions with capital letters, with one writing: "NOT ADAM THE MENACE NOOOOOO LOVE ISLAND PRODUCERS DESERVE A RAISE".

"THERE'S NO WAY THEY’RE BRINGING THAT DEVIL ADAM BACK #LoveIsland", another said.

A third added: "This season of love island is GOING DOWN IN HISTORY. NO WAY ADAM IS BACK #LoveIsland"; another wrote: "ADAM IS COMING BACK?! STOP ITTTTT THIS SEASON CANT GET ANY MORE CHAOTIC #loveisland".

"Nah Adam is coming to absolutely destroy that villa. The destruction this man will cause will be HISTORICAL #loveisland", another added.

Many fans were also laughing at Zara McDermott's reaction to seeing her ex-boyfriend returning to the villa where they met. Her current boyfriend, Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson, filmed her reaction and it's priceless.

"NOT SAM THOMPSON COMPLIMENTING ADAM… ZARA’S EX #loveisland", one said, alongside a video of the reaction.

But aside from the shock, let's not forget how much havoc Adam caused back in 2018. His first appearance in the villa was very controversial and Women's Aid even had to issue a statement about his behavior towards women. Hopefully he's grown as a person and his time in the villa is less chaotic...

