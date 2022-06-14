Love Island fans react to the first shock dumping of the season

Love Island fans were gutted for Afia but thrilled that Paige was staying in the villa.

Love Island 2022 contestants Afia Tonkmor and Paige Thorne holding hands at the firepit
Afia Tonkmor and Paige Thorne were the first two islanders at risk of being dumped from the island on June 13. (Image credit: ITV)

Love Island fans were happy with the results of this season's first shock dumping.

The Love Island villa has already been rocked by one departure this year. Liam Llewellyn got a text in week one explaining that the islander who was single at the end of that week would be going home, but he later saved everyone else when he decided to walk away from the show of his own accord.

On Monday night's episode, Amber Beckford got a text summoning all the islanders to the firepit, which everyone must have known meant only one thing... someone was finally being dumped.  

At the firepit, new arrival Jacques O'Neill was asked to choose to couple up with either Paige Thorne and Afia Tonkmor, the two single girls still in the villa. Whoever he didn't choose would be dumped from the show straight after he made his decision.   

After a short speech, Jacques revealed that he'd decided to couple up with Paige, meaning Afia would be packing up her things that evening and saying goodbye to her fellow islanders.

Love Island fans were happy that Paige would be staying another day, but plenty of people were gutted that Afia didn't get to spend any more time in the villa because it didn't feel like she got much of a chance to get to know anyone. 

One viewer said: "im so relieved for paige but poor afia man girl hardly got a chance"

Another wrote: "I'm so happy that Jacqus decided to couple up with Paige but at the same time I'm gutted Afia had to leave the villa last night, she was a lovely girl".

A third added: "Love Afia but I'm so incredibly glad he picked Paige", and there were plenty more viewers who felt exactly the same way.

Love Island continues tonight at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are also available to stream on BritBox the morning after they air. 

In the US, episodes will begin airing daily on Hulu from Tuesday, June 21

