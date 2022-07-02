Love Island viewers not happy to see Dami's 'disgusting' habit on Unseen Bits

This year's Unseen Bits episodes have been branded by viewers as better than the actual Love Island UK 2022 episodes and we can't disagree. But there's one scene that viewers would be happy to go without this week — when we saw Dami's 'disgusting' habit make an unfortunate return.

In the same episode that we discovered Ekin-Su's superpower, the islander was hanging out with Indiyah when she asked to check if his nose was clean. While resistant at first, he let her and then proceeded to check hers. When he found something, he picked it and offered it to her to taste...

Avid Love Island fans will already know that Dami had revealed his 'disgusting' habit in a previous Unseen Bits episode. While chatting to Luca, he admitted to having picked his ex-girlfriend's nose and then tasted it. He said: "I picked a girl's nose once and tried that. I picked it because she didn't think I would do it."

But while we were aware of it, no one wanted to actually see it. Fans were disgusted by a second time and took to social media to ask what we were all thinking. Why?!

"Why is Dami eating bogeys??? #unseenbits #LoveIsland", one tweeted, while another wrote: "Is Dami picking Indiyahs nose #loveisland #unseenbits".

A third added: "Not dami eating bogeys"; while another said: "Please Indiyah and Dami picking each others noses #LoveIsland".

It's fair to say that if this is one of Dami's love languages, Indiyah should be pretty safe during Casa Amor...

