Love Island viewers baffled as Ekin-Su reveals 'inspiring' superpower on Unseen Bits

Ekin-Su has become the star of Love Island UK 2022 but while she's already captured a lot of hearts, she still has a few surprises up her sleeve.

During this week's Unseen Bits episode (where we also saw Dami's disgusting habit make a comeback), the self-proclaimed Turkish delight surprised viewers by guessing precisely what the boys were up to. While she was hanging out with Charlie (who has since been dumped), the boys were cooking up a plan to pretend that they had received a text asking them to meet two new girls by the door.

Ekin-Su saw right through them and warned the girls of what they were up to. But even more than that, she also guessed what would happen next — one of them would dress up as a woman and come down saying 'Hi girls'.

Cue Davide (AKA new islander Abby) dressed in a cute co-ord and heels coming down saying — 'Hi girls!' It was so precise we think she should replace Dami as the villa's clairvoyant...

Fans couldn't quite believe how accurate her guesses were, with one tweeting: "How on earth did Ekinsu clock their whole plan #loveisland #unseenbits".

Another wrote: "Ekin-Su is a psychic!!!"; with a third adding: "Ahahahha Ekin Su is a producer for real! How did she figure out how what they’re doing for the prank?? #loveisland #unseenbits".

"The way Ekin-Su can read men is so inspirational to me", added another viewer.

We also saw Ekin-Su and Davide have a little water fight while washing the dishes and some outtakes from their adorable vineyard date. Now let's see if these two make it through Casa Amor...

