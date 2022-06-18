As we put an end to week two of Love Island UK 2022, we were gifted with another episode of Love Island: Unseen Bits — and it did not disappoint. We had Ekin-Su mistaking a bug for a frog, Luca getting a complete makeover (fake eyelashes and all) and some pretty wild worst date confessions. But the talk of the town among fans was actually something Dami revealed...

While speaking to Luca, the Irish scientist explained how he not only picked one of his ex's noses but also — get ready for it — tasted it. Yep...

"I picked a girl's nose once and tried that. I picked it because she didn't think I would do it", he said.

When Luca asked if he ate it, he replied: "Yeah, we were close after that like, it's a different kind of bonding you know?"

Fans didn't know how to handle the confession and took to Twitter to say how disgusted they felt after hearing that.

"Nah, I’m feeling a bit disgusted after watching today’s unseen bits #LoveIsland", one said, while another wrote: "No Dami that confession made me wanna boff #LoveIsland".

A third wrote: "Why was Dami eating his girl's boogers?? This guy is not normal. #LoveIsland".

Another said: "Dami just admitted he picked a girls nose and eat it on tv ??? Ermmm someone collect your friend #loveisland #liveislandunseenbits".

"This Luca and Dami convo is gonna make me sick lol #LoveIsland", tweeted another viewer.

Elsewhere in the episode, (which is definitely worth a watch by the way), some of the islanders were discussing their most awkward date experiences. And while we've all grown to love Paige for how sweet she is, turns out she can also be quite savage.

During the conversation, she revealed she left her date parked outside her house after his car battery ran out and simply went home.

"I love Paige but abandoning her date after his car broke down is pretty harsh...especially for a paramedic! #LoveIsland", one fan wrote.

