The truth of Miss Cleo will be revealed in two new Lifetime films airing tonight

If you watched television at any point in the late 1990s, you no doubt came across Miss Cleo, the iconic spokeswoman for a psychic pay-per-call-minute service called Psychic Readers Network, which ran memorable TV commercials from 1997 to 2003. And tonight, August 10, you'll get to learn about the real-life woman — Youree Dell Harris — behind the famous TV personality with a pair of new films premiering on Lifetime.

An all-new biopic drama, Miss Cleo: Her Rise and Fall, will air at 8pm Eastern Time. Starring actress-rapper Robin "The Lady of Rage" Allen (Confessions of a Thug, Judas and the Black Messiah) as the eponymous TV psychic, the film "picks up in the late 90s’ when, single mom Youree Dell Harris finds herself desperate to take care of her family and takes a job at the Psychic Readers Network — only to become one of the networks most beloved personalities, Miss Cleo," reads the official synopsis. "But her challenges don’t end there and when the network faces allegations of fraud and deception, they turn their sights on Miss Cleo. For the first time ever, Miss Cleo’s side of the story will finally be told."

Directed by Tim Reid, the biographical film also stars Shane Johnson (Power) and Ian Bohen (Yellowstone), as well as Daphne Maxwell Reid, Cocoa Brown, Dwayne Boyd, Towanda Braxton, Jaida Standberry, Marley Taylor, Amelia Young, Stevie Baggs Jr., and Leslie Black.

Official Trailer | Miss Cleo: Her Rise and Fall | Lifetime - YouTube Watch On

Directly following Miss Cleo: Her Rise and Fall, Lifetime will also premiere the documentary Call Me Miss Cleo on Saturday, August 10 at 10pm ET. "Known for her larger-than-life persona and memorable accent, Miss Cleo, born Youree Dell Harris, garnered a nationwide cult following on the Psychic Readers Network, a popular telephone hotline that later came under fire for its alleged deceptive practices," reads the official description for the doc, which was directed by Celia Aniskovich and Jennifer Brea. "Featuring interviews with celebrities and those closest to the self-proclaimed voodoo priestess, the film explores the many layers behind a complicated and charismatic figure."

Want to watch both Miss Cleos-focused flicks tonight? Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but cable-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Frndly TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. And if you miss the television broadcast, the films will also be available to stream on MyLifetime.com beginning tomorrow, August 11.