Mistresses & Murder tells the true-crime story of a marriage gone deadly wrong

Marriage is always a messy thing, but matrimony gets infinitely more complicated when you start adding extra people to the relationship—and horrific crimes, too.

In Mistresses & Murder, a gripping new true crime special debuting on Investigation Discovery tonight, Saturday 14 at 10pm Eastern Time, you'll see how a seemingly perfect married life descends into darkness due to hidden secrets and shocking deeds. The hourlong episode centers on a Florida doctor and his model wife who appear to have everything you could ask for: financial success, a glamorous lifestyle and genuine love for each other. But beneath that shiny façade lies several deceptions, from hidden affairs to heartbreaking betrayals. And things get even more sinister when one of those affairs lead to a brutal crime.

To find out exactly what happened to that Florida couple, you're going to need to tune into the ID special Mistresses & Murder tonight at 10pm ET. To do so, you'll need access to the Investigation Discovery channel. Helpfully, the ID network is available with most cable TV subscriptions. However, if you've cut the cord and still want to watch the true-crime special, you have several live TV streaming service options at your disposal, so you won't miss one engrossing moment. Some of your options include subscriptions to Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Philo TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

And there will be more true crime goodness where that is concerned over on the ID network. This month, the network premiered two brand-new series: The Real Murders on Elm Street, a six-part documentary about small suburban towns across America that have been torn apart by murder; and Cabin in the Woods, a "true-crime-meets-true-horror series " that features the most terrifying crimes ever committed in isolated and otherwise picturesque cabin dwellings. As well as on Investigation Discovery, both of those titles are available to stream on Max.