My Mum, Your Dad renewed for a second season

My Mum, Your Dad is back for another series after the first season was dubbed "warm and positive" by viewers.

The new dating series was designed to give adults a second chance at finding the one, inviting single parents to try and find the perfect match. Not only that but the contestants' children are heavily involved in the process.

Singles featured on the show came from all over the UK and from all walks of life and were nominated for the series by their grown-up kids. The big twist, though, is that their children were far more involved than the singletons may have first thought.

The first season went down well with fans, with viewers particularly rooting for couple Roger Hawes and Janey Smith, who seem to be going strong after appearing on the dating series. Roger is a widower and fans everywhere were rooting for him from day one.

ITV has announced the new series will air in 2024 along with a statement that reads: "Once again the grown-up kids return to the surveillance room, dubbed the ‘Bunker’, where they are entrusted with the fate of their single parents as they search for love in the retreat.

"Watching along, there will be some new twists along the way as they get a front-row seat to how their parents fare in their bid to make a romantic connection. And, at the end, they’ll ultimately decide if they give their blessing to any potential matches."

Davina McCall hosted the heartwarming dating series. (Image credit: ITV)

Paul Mortimer, ITV Director of Reality and Acquisitions said: "The positive reaction to series one was unprecedented in my experience. From widower Roger finding new love, to the grown-up kids cringing in the secret Bunker as their parents dusted down their dating moves, this was a fresh and welcome take on TV matchmaking. I'm so pleased to be able to once again open the retreat to more single parents in 2024."

Davina McCall seemed to have a great time working on the show, and reports suggest that she will also be coming back to host the second installment of the unique dating series.

She previously told What to Watch: "It’s a dream come true to walk onto a primetime TV show and see my people; a bunch of mid-lifers, who are really good fun and who are all at a point in their lives where they want to find love. It’s about having someone to come home to each night. Everyone deserves that."

Casting is once again open for grown-up kids to nominate their single parents via www.itv.com/beontv.

My Mum, Your Dad is available to watch on demand via ITVX.