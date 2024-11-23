My new favorite Christmas movie, with 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, is half price with these Black Friday Blu-ray deals

It's probably a bit early to refer to a movie that came out in 2023 as "my favorite Christmas movie" but I'm doing it; The Holdovers jumped straight to the top of my list when I saw it and now you can watch it at home for half price thanks to the Black Friday sales.

The Holdovers is about a teacher (played by Paul Giamatti) who's forced to stay at a boarding school over Christmas to babysit a poorly-behaved student (Dominic Sessna). They butt heads initially but start to connect, with help from the remaining school chef (Da'Vine Joy Randolph).

It's a heartwarming story that's pretty funny too, perfect for people who don't connect with the tawdry Christmas movies that get pumped out every year. The 97% Rotten Tomatoes critics score and several Oscar nominations speak for themselves!

While The Holdovers is streaming, on Prime Video in the US and UK, movies come and go from these services, and so I don't know if it'll stay there forever. That's one of the reasons DVDs and Blu-rays are so great: you can pay once and watch it as many times as you like. Plus The Holdovers has an alternate ending and deleted scenes on the disc that I'm curious about!

While Blu-rays (and even DVDs) can often cost quite a lot of money, especially considering it's a 2-hour video, a Black Friday discount is really great to make them somewhat more affordable. Here's what they cost in the US:

Not in the US? There's a UK deal too, if you scroll down.

Black Friday The Holdovers deal

The Holdovers Blu-ray: was $24.98 now $12.99 at Amazon It's technically 48% off, but I've rounded that up to half price; the Blu-ray of The Holdovers is much cheaper thanks to this discount. It comes with the Blu-ray, the DVD and a code to get a digital copy of the movie.



The Holdovers DVD: was $19.98 now $9.99 at Amazon For an even 50% off, you can buy the DVD of The Holdovers for under $10. It's the perfect gift-priced item for people who don't have a way to watch Blu-rays.



The Holdovers 4K Ultra HD: was $39.98 now $32.99 at Amazon This is the Collector's Edition of The Holdovers, though it's not got a huge discount at only 17% or $7 off. While I'm not sure whether 4K will improve the movie that much, maybe that's just because I haven't seen it that way!



Black Friday The Holdovers UK deal

In the UK, there's also a Black Friday deal on The Holdovers in its 4K Ultra + HD format, but not on its DVD or standard Blu-ray format.

When do the Black Friday deals end?

Most of Amazon's Black Friday deals are expected to end on Tuesday, December 2, which is the day after Cyber Monday.

What's on the physical copy of The Holdovers?

If you stream The Holdovers, you just get the movie, but the physical disc has a lot more.

There are some deleted scenes and an alternative ending included, and I'm curious to buy the movie just to see these.

Plus, there are behind-the-scenes documentaries introducing you to the cast of the movie, as well as a video on what it was like working with the director Alexander Payne.

The DVD version of the movie has everything on one disc but if you get the Blu-ray or 4K versions, it's spread over two discs.

