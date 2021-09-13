‘Narcos: Mexico’ season 3 trailer gives first look at last season

The Narcos franchise at Netflix is coming to an end, as the first trailer for Narcos: Mexico season three reveals that it will also be the final season of the crime drama. The premiere date for the final season of Narcos: Mexico, which will consist of 10 episodes, has also been set for Nov. 5.

The Narcos franchise officially began on Netflix in 2015, exploring the exploits of Colombian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar (memorably played by Wagner Moura) and others in the 1980s, as well as the effort by drug enforcement agents seeking to bring him down. Narcos ran for three seasons before the spinoff Narcos: Mexico debuted in 2018.

Following a similar structure, Narcos: Mexico focused its lens on the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel. The series has starred Scoot McNairy, Diego Luna, José María Yazpik, Alfonso Dosal, Fernanda Urrejoloa, Teresa Ruiz, Michael Peña and Alejandro Edda as Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán.

The device used to tell these stories has been to feature narration from a single character chronicling the events. In the past that has included Boyd Holbrook, Pedro Pascal and McNairy, but as we learn in the new trailer, for the first time the narration will be provided by a female character. Luisa Rubino, joining Narcos: Mexico for this season, will serve as the narrator, playing a young idealistic journalist.

It’s a short trailer for Narcos: Mexico season three, but as Rubino’s narration details, it’s war, and there will be plenty of action expected this season because of that. Watch the full announcement trailer below.

