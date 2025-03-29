Nat Geo's newest animal docuseries Wildlife Rehab premieres tonight

National Geographic WILD is on a roll with new animal docuseries lately, what with the recent premieres of last week's Animals, They’re Just Like Us! and last month's Fur Babies. And tonight, March 29, the network keeps up that momentum with its latest nature documentary series, Wildlife Rehab.

Debuting at 10pm Eastern Time on Saturday, March 29, on Nat Geo WILD, Wildlife Rehab is a six-part nature series centered on the Living Sky Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, a Canadian wildlife rescue service in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan where "chaos is the norm," per the series synopsis. "Led by Jan, Saskatchewan’s first registered wildlife rehabilitator, the team works tirelessly to save injured and orphaned animals. Every decision, from treatment plans to heartbreaking calls, is critical. Wildlife Rehab reveals the human drama and relentless dedication behind the mission to return every rescued animal to the wild."

Tonight's premiere will actually be a two-episode drop, with the first episode, entitled "Baby Boom," chronicling the rehabilitative journeys of orphaned animals, sick foxes, and baby geese; episode 2 sees Avian influenza test Jan and the team as they protect the center's birds. The unscripted series will drop two episodes per week, with the second batch arriving on Saturday, April 5 and the final two installments airing on Nat Geo WILD on Saturday, April 12.

To tune into the two-episode premiere of Wildlife Rehab tonight, you're going to need access to National Geographic WILD. If you don't have a cable plan that offers Nat Geo WILD, then the popular cable channel is available on several live TV streaming services too, if you're a cord cutter or just prefer these apps. Sling TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV (on its Ultimate plan) or YouTube TV will all let you stream the Nat Geo WILD channel over the internet.

Episodes will also be available to stream on Hulu. Current Hulu subscription offerings include the ad-supported plan for $9.99 per month (or $99.99 per year), or the commercial-free option for $18.99. Or you can get access to both Hulu and Disney+ with a Bundle Basic package for $10.99 per month or a Bundle Premium option for $19.99 per month.