'Neighbours' Charlotte Chimes: Nicolette deserves better than Chloe!

Neighbours actress Charlotte Chimes has revealed that Nicolette Stone won’t be able to get over the betrayal of her former love Chloe Brennan.

Her surprise return to Ramsay Street this week will also see her moving in with David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson).

Charlotte explained to whattowatch.com about what the future holds for Nicolette after the massive baby swap plot, which fooled fans into thinking she’d left the show for good!

After she fled to Canberra whilst pregnant, Nicolette let David’s dad Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) believe that he was bringing his granddaughter baby Isla back home to Erinsborough. Before taking the baby, Paul paid her off to stay away.

In fact, ‘Isla’ is baby Abigail, the daughter of Paul’s son Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) and Nicolette’s new friend Britney Barnes (Montana Cox), who was suffering from PND and felt unable to look after her child.

With Abigail set to be returned to Britney, David and Aaron will have to get to know the real Isla and Nicolette, who returns this week, wants to put things right...

“At the time Nicolette thought it was the right thing to do but when she comes back she totally owns it,” admitted Charlotte.

“She knows that it wasn’t right and she’s sorry. But trust was broken on both sides.

As David and Aaron struggle to parent the real Isla, the three parents realise they need a new solution.

“Nicolette moves in with them for Isla. She doesn’t really want to – and they don’t want her there either – but they do it for the baby,” she explained.

“They need to learn to trust each other again and remember why they entered into this arrangement in the first place – because they all really like each other.”

One BIG complication is Aaron’s sister Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly), who broke Nicolette’s heart when she got cold feet over their engagement, then spent a drunken night with Leo.

“I think Nicolette will always love Chloe but she was completely betrayed by her,” Charlotte admitted.

“Now she could happily never see her again! She’s able to cut the ties.

“Nicolette thinks that Chloe doesn’t accept enough responsibility for her part in all of this. She’s the one who initiated things between them and then she did a 360 on her.

“In a way, they’re in this mess because Chloe can never make up her mind!”

Although Nicolette is often seen as the ‘bad guy’ in relation to Chloe, especially by fans, Charlotte thinks Nicolette deserves better.

“Chloe is a great character, but a lot of fans always find a way to make it Nicolette’s fault. She didn’t do anything wrong! She proposed to someone she loved. I think she definitely deserves someone as loyal as she is.”

Charlotte loves the fact that everyone was convinced that Nicolette had left for good after handing over baby 'Isla'.

“I think it’s the first time that they’ve taken a series regular off the opening titles when they’ve gone away,” she revealed.

While she was away Charlotte confessed that she missed Annie Jones, who plays Nicolette’s mum Jane Harris. But one thing she didn’t regret leaving behind was Nicolette’s very hot and uncomfortable fake baby bump!

“My first day back was a full 12 hour day in the bump because we were filming flashback scenes with Nicolette and Britney. But after that, never again!

“Now we’ve got two babies [playing Isla] but I’ve got lots of nieces and nephews so I’m good with babies. Sometimes they’re very happy with me but there are some days when they don’t want anyone but their mum.

“But I much prefer working with a baby than wearing that bump, especially in the middle of summer. The last bump weighed five kilos!”

Charlotte confirmed that Nicolette is back to stay, and she hinted that a new romance may be on the cards for her...

"Not yet but there is! There are a few people that come to town, who are new. Well, not new for Nicolette but new for the viewers.

"It's a couple of people she knows quite well."

We're intrigued!

