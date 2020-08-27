Netflix confirms an upcoming 8-episode live-action Resident Evil series

The Resident Evil video game already has been made into a half-dozen movies — now it'll be a live-action series on Netflix.

The Resident Evil franchise is getting a live-action series on Netflix, the streaming service has confirmed. Announced on its social platforms with a picture of the script from Episode 101 — "Welcome to Raccoon City" — the series' first season will span eight episodes and be led by Andrew Dabb (of Supernatural fame). Bronwen Hughes (The Walking Dead, Away) will direct the first couple of episodes.

“Resident Evil is my favorite game of all time" Dabb said in a press release. "I'm incredibly excited to tell a new chapter in this amazing story and bring the first ever Resident Evil series to Netflix members around the world. For every type of Resident Evil fan, including those joining us for the first time, the series will be complete with a lot of old friends, and some things (bloodthirsty, insane things) people have never seen before."

When the Wesker kids move to New Raccoon City, the secrets they uncover might just be the end of everything. Resident Evil, a new live action series based on Capcom’s legendary survival horror franchise, is coming to Netflix. NX A photo posted by @nxonnetflix on Aug 27, 2020 at 4:45am PDT

The series will be based on the Capcom video game, and we have a decent idea of how things are going relate, since Netflix told us as such. The story is going to play out over two timelines. From Netflix:

In the first timeline, fourteen-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker are moved to New Raccoon City. A manufactured, corporate town, forced on them right as adolescence is in full swing. But the more time they spend there, the more they come to realize that the town is more than it seems and their father may be concealing dark secrets. Secrets that could destroy the world.

Cut to the second timeline, well over a decade into the future: there are less than fifteen million people left on Earth. And more than six billion monsters — people and animals infected with the T-virus. Jade, now thirty, struggles to survive in this New World, while the secrets from her past — about her sister, her father and herself — continue to haunt her.

No word on when the Resident Evil series will premiere.