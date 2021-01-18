Netflix debuts 'I Care A Lot' in new trailer
By Martin Shore
'I Care A Lot' stars Rosamund Pike as a cocksure con artist who bites off more than she can chew.
Netflix has just released the official trailer for I Care A Lot, a new thriller starring Rosamund Pike.
I Care A Lot sees Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl, Pride and Prejudice) playing crooked legal guardian Marla Grayson. She might declare she’s ‘here to help’, but that’s just not true. Marla gets herself appointed as a legal guardian to an elderly person, pushes them into a retirement home and then auctions the person in question’s home. Then, she takes that money to fund her lavish lifestyle.
However, the trailer takes a much darker, more action-packed turn and reveals Marla is in for a world of hurt in I Care A Lot. When she preys on the wrong woman, her world is suddenly turned upside down. Having attempted her con on Ms Jennifer Peterson, she is drugged and kidnapped by men who presumably work for Roman Lunyov (Peter Dinklage). Whatever connection the two share is unknown, but it's safe to say taking Ms Peterson’s money was the worst decision Marla might have ever made.
Not that she seems unable to handle herself. Despite being tied up, interrogated, strangled and held at gunpoint throughout the trailer, Marla very much seems like a woman determined to get what she wants: money. Rosamund Pike carries every moment in the trailer with such force, and is clearly on top form as the cocksure con artist.
Also appearing in I Care A Lot are: Eiza González (Baby Driver), Dianne Wiest (Life in Pieces), Macon Blair (Murder Party), Alicia Witt (Dune) and Isiah Whitlock Jr (Da 5 Bloods).
I Care A Lot is a Netflix exclusive and will be available to watch on Friday, February 19th, 2021.
I Care A Lot is far from the only film coming to Netflix this year. The studio announced they’ll be releasing at least one movie each week throughout the entirety of 2021, one of the many films coming to Netflix this year.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to WhatToWatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.