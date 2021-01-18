Netflix debuts 'I Care A Lot' in new trailer

Netflix has just released the official trailer for I Care A Lot, a new thriller starring Rosamund Pike.

I Care A Lot sees Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl, Pride and Prejudice) playing crooked legal guardian Marla Grayson. She might declare she’s ‘here to help’, but that’s just not true. Marla gets herself appointed as a legal guardian to an elderly person, pushes them into a retirement home and then auctions the person in question’s home. Then, she takes that money to fund her lavish lifestyle.

However, the trailer takes a much darker, more action-packed turn and reveals Marla is in for a world of hurt in I Care A Lot. When she preys on the wrong woman, her world is suddenly turned upside down. Having attempted her con on Ms Jennifer Peterson, she is drugged and kidnapped by men who presumably work for Roman Lunyov (Peter Dinklage). Whatever connection the two share is unknown, but it's safe to say taking Ms Peterson’s money was the worst decision Marla might have ever made.

Not that she seems unable to handle herself. Despite being tied up, interrogated, strangled and held at gunpoint throughout the trailer, Marla very much seems like a woman determined to get what she wants: money. Rosamund Pike carries every moment in the trailer with such force, and is clearly on top form as the cocksure con artist.

Also appearing in I Care A Lot are: Eiza González (Baby Driver), Dianne Wiest (Life in Pieces), Macon Blair (Murder Party), Alicia Witt (Dune) and Isiah Whitlock Jr (Da 5 Bloods).

I Care A Lot is a Netflix exclusive and will be available to watch on Friday, February 19th, 2021.