Netflix is ending its DVD service, but it's going out with a bang

Netflix reaffirmed what has long been known, that they are first and foremost a streaming company, when they announced that the Netflix DVD service was ending in fall 2023. But with that end of an era is going to come one more gift for the physical media diehards who still subscribed to Netflix's original calling card, the red envelope.

On August 16, current Netflix DVD subscribers in the US received an email from the company letting them know that they can receive up to 10 extra discs by the September 29 final shipping day for the DVD service as long as they opt in to the promo by August 29. Netflix does mention, however, that you won't know if any extra envelopes are being sent to you until they arrive in your mailbox.

The DVDs that participating subscribers may receive are going to be randomly selected from the titles they have in their DVD queue, presumably with the DVDs closer to the top of the queue being the most likely ones sent out. It is all based on as supplies last, so if you are looking to get a DVD of something new and popular like Knock at the Cabin, there may be high demand and not be sent out to everyone.

Netflix has also added a feature to help DVD subscribers manage their queues so those harder to find movies can be placed at the top of the queue with a button that moves movies that are available to stream on Netflix to the bottom of the queue.

It was previously announced that after the final shipment of DVDs on September 29, subscribers will have until October 27 to return any Netflix DVDs they still have. With nothing contradicting that in the materials provided by Netflix about this special offer, we presume that remains the case if you get the extra DVDs.

This is the final salvo from Netflix's DVD service, which celebrated 25 years in March 2023.