New on Hulu August 31-September 6: our expert picks 8 new TV shows and movies coming to Hulu

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, August 31-September 6? Let us give you a hand with our picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.

The start of a new month means a number of new movies added to the Hulu library, so we're highlighting some of our favorites. This week also sees the return of a Hulu psychological drama and the premiere of a brand new reality series that is sure to get people talking.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Robin Williams in Dead Poets Society (Image credit: Touchstone/Allstar Picture Library Limited./Alamy Stock Photo)

Robin Williams classic movie gets added to Hulu on September 1

Seize the day and watch Dead Poets Society on Hulu in September. Robin Williams gives one of his most memorable performances as he plays a teacher that inspires a young group of students (played by recognizable faces like Ethan Hawke, Robert Sean Leonard and Josh Charles) to find new ways to express themselves.

Freaky Friday (2003)

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in Freaky Friday (Image credit: Walt Disney Pictures/AJ Pics/Alamy Stock Photo)

Revisit Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis body-swap comedy starting September 1

This Disney favorite is getting a sequel in the near future, so what better time to rewatch Freaky Friday now that it is coming to Hulu. Lohan and Curtis are a blast as a mother and daughter that magically swap bodies and have to figure out how to switch back. Should be an interesting rewatch experience for many, as those who originally identified with Lohan's character may find themselves more aligned with Curtis now.

Sicario (2015)

Emily Blunt in Sicario (Image credit: Black Label Media/Thunder Road Pictures/TCD/Prod.DB/Alamy Stock Photo)

Intense Emily Blunt thriller lands on Hulu as of September 1

Denis Villeneuve and Taylor Sheridan have both become major factors in Hollywood, but a step along the way was their collaboration on the thriller Sicario. The movie stars Emily Blunt as an FBI agent who in an effort to curtail drug trafficking starts to work with a shady government task force and a mysterious operative brilliantly played by Benecio Del Toro (who probably should have been Oscar nominated).

Us (2019)

Lupita Nyong'o in Us (Image credit: Universal Pictures/Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

Jordan Peele's sophomore movie arrives September 1 on Hulu

There was no sophomore slump from Jordan Peele after Get Out, as his 2019 movie Us is both hilarious and frightening as Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke play parents that must protect their family from their murderous doppelgangers. It may not have become the cultural phenomenon that Get Out was, but it's hard not to be entertained by Us.

English Teacher

Brian Jordan Alvarez in English Teacher (Image credit: Richard Ducree/FX)

New FX high school comedy debuts on Hulu September 3

A new TV show premiering on this fall, all episodes of English Teacher will be made available on Hulu the day after they air on FX, starting with the first two episodes on September 3. In the series, Brian Jordan Alvarez stars as an English teacher at a high school in Austin, Texas, where he often finds himself at the intersection of the personal, professional and political aspects of high school.

Law & Order: SVU season 25

Mariska Hargitay in Law & Order: SVU (Image credit: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

Catch up with the long-running crime drama starting September 3

"Dun dun." That iconic sound is coming to Hulu, as Law & Order: SVU season 25 arrives in its entirety on Hulu in September. This is the most recent season of the hit NBC drama starring Mariska Hargitay as the incomparable police detective Olivia Benson who works to protect crime victims in New York City. With Law & Order: SVU season 26 premiering late this month, you can get yourself up to date on the series before then.

Tell Me Lies season 2

Grace Van Patten and Jackson White in Tell Me Lies (Image credit: Courtesy of Hulu)

Hulu original drama returns with a brand new season on September 4

The dance between Lucy and Stephen continues on Tell Me Lies season 2, as Hulu's original psychological drama begins a new season starting with the first two episodes on September 4. After a nearly two-year wait between seasons, fans of the show are sure to be eager to see what happens next for the pair.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

(Image credit: TikTo)

All new reality series about the group of TikTok stars premieres September 6

Having grown a fan base on TikTok, the ladies of #MomTok now take center stage in their own reality series centered around their group and how they live having grown up as members of the Mormon church but who no longer adhere to some of the religion’s practices. All episodes of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' inaugural season are going to stream immediately for your bingeing pleasure.