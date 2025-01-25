New on Hulu January 25-31: our expert's picks for 5 TV shows and movies coming to Hulu this week

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, January 25-31? Let me give you a hand with my picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.

As January closes out, there are a number of big TV shows that are streaming on Hulu that you are not going to want to miss, from a brand new Hulu original series to an ABC docuseries that will engross you to the final episodes of a fan-favorite drama.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.

9-1-1: Lone Star season 5

Rob Lowe in 9-1-1: Lone Star (Image credit: Kevin Estrada/FOX)

The penultimate episode of the Rob Lowe drama will hit Hulu on January 28

There are only two episodes left ever for the popular TV drama 9-1-1: Lone Star, and Hulu is going to be the place to stream them, starting with the penultimate episode becoming available on Tuesday, January 28. In addition to being able to watch the final episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5, Hulu is the place to watch all previous seasons of the Rob Lowe-led show about a team of firefighters in Texas. The series finale will be available on Hulu as of February 4.

The Bachelor season 29

Grant Ellis on The Bachelor (Image credit: Disney/John Fleenor)

A brand new season of popular dating reality series streams on-demand starting January 28

Love is in the air once again, just ahead of Valentine's Day, as a brand new season of The Bachelor season 29 makes its premiere on ABC, becoming available to stream on Hulu starting January 28 (with new episodes hitting every Tuesday). This season sees Grant Ellis, who originally appeared on The Bachelorette season 21, as the one who is going to be handing out the roses as he looks for the person he wants to spend the rest of his life with. Of course, plenty of drama is sure to ensue along the way.

Paradise

Sterling K. Brown in Paradise (Image credit: Disney/Ser Baffo)

Sterling K. Brown stars in Hulu's original political thriller series, premiering January 28

A This Is Us reunion between Sterling K. Brown and show creator Dan Fogelman is going to have quite the different feel in Paradise, as things go from emotional family drama to a political thriller involving the assassination of the president. The first three episodes of the Hulu original series are going to be available right away, allowing you to get into it with a quick binge, and then new episodes premiere weekly. This could definitely be a show that gets people talking.

The Food That Built America season 5

(Image credit: History Channel)

The latest season of the popular History Channel shows arrives in its entirety on January 30

Perhaps a perfect combination for foodies and history buffs, the latest season of History Channel's The Food That Built America is going to be available to stream on Hulu this week. Among the topics covered in season 5 are the emergence of Dr. Pepper, Kellogg and General Mills' cereal wars and fast food icons Harland Sanders and Ray Kroc.

Scamanda

(Image credit: ABC News)

A deep dive into the controversy surrounding Amanda Riley is at the heart of this new docuseries releasing on January 31

Whether or not you've listened to the podcast Scamanda, which told the story of Amanda Riley and the controversy around her cancer diagnosis, this new docuseries is going to dive deeper into the story and hopefully answer some questions that we may still have about everything that happened. It should be an engrossing watch.