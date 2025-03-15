New on Hulu March 15-21: our expert's picks for 6 TV shows and movies coming to Hulu this week
Hulu adds a Best Picture winner and an original series based on a dark, twisty true story.
Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, March 15-21? Let me give you a hand with my picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.
The big draw this week on Hulu is the arrival of a recent Best Picture winner. But that's not all, as subscribers will also be able to check out another recent classic starring Cate Blanchett, an acclaimed 2024 indie movie, a dark and twisty new series inspired by true events and a travel series for easy viewing.
Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.
Anora (2024)
- The 2025 Best Picture winner makes its streaming debut on March 17
After taking home five Oscars just a couple of weeks ago, including Best Picture, Best Actress for Mikey Madison and Best Director for Sean Baker, Anora finally is available on a major streaming platform. The movie tells the story of an exotic dancer and escort who gets swept up in a whirlwind romance with the son of a Russian oligarch, only to have to fight to save their romance and marriage when others look to quickly annul it.
Carol (2015)
- It's a great time to rewatch this beautiful love story, landing on Hulu on March 18
With it being the 10th anniversary since the release of Carol, a 1950s romance drama starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara from director Todd Haynes, there's no better time to stream the movie. Blanchett and Mara are both phenomenal (and were Oscar-nominated) as the two women who fall for each other but must be careful with their affection.
Exhibiting Forgiveness (2024)
- Acclaimed indie movie looks for new audience on streaming starting March 18
Exhibiting Forgiveness was mostly overlooked by general audiences, but those who saw it loved it, as evidenced by the movie’s 95% “Certified Fresh” score from critics and 92% positive score from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Now Hulu subscribers can discover the movie starring Andre Holland as an artist whose life gets derailed when his estranged father comes back into his life.
Good American Family
- Hulu original series inspired by shocking and controversial true story premieres March 19
The story of Natalia Grace has been fascinating viewers for some time now, as evidenced by the multiple seasons of The Curious Case of Natalia Grace docuseries. Good American Family, which stars Ellen Pompeo and Mark Duplass, is going to put its perspective on the story of a family that begins to wonder if the little girl they adopted is in fact the age she says she is.
O'Dessa (2025)
- Hulu original movie musical premieres on March 20
Stranger Things star Sadie Sink trades the Upside Down for a futuristic rock opera in the Hulu original movie O’Dessa. In it, Sink plays a farm girl who heads to a dangerous city where the power she wields from her singing may be the only thing that can save the day from a villainous leader. Kelvin Harrison Jr., Murray Bartlett and Regina Hall also star in this movie that looks to blend punk and apocalyptic dystopia in intriguing ways.
Rachel Ray in Tuscany season 1
- Famed cooking personality cooks up some classic Italian dishes with her own twist in the series available starting March 20
If you like travel shows and you like cooking shows, then Rachel Ray in Tuscany may be the perfect combination. The A&E series, which will have all of its season 1 episodes streaming on Hulu starting this week, sees Ray cook Italian specialties utilizing local Tuscan ingredients, but still putting her own spin on things. Probably best not to watch this show on an empty stomach.
