New on Hulu October 12-18: our expert picks 5 new TV shows and movies coming to Hulu

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, October 12-18? Let us give you a hand with our picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.

This week, two long-running and fan-favorite TV shows are airing Hulu exclusive Halloween specials. Subscribers are also getting a few international imports that should be pretty entertaining.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.

Tracker season 1

Justin Hartley in Tracker (Image credit: Darko Sikman/CBS)

CBS hit drama can be found on Hulu starting October 13

One of CBS's breakout hits from last season is coming to Hulu, as all episodes of Tracker season 1 can be found on the streamer. The series stars Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, a man who travels the country helping find missing people using his particular set of skills. The timing for the show to arrive on Hulu is perfect, as Tracker season 2 premieres on Sunday, October 13, on CBS.

Family Guy Halloween Special

Stewie, Meg, Brian, Chris and Peter in Family Guy Halloween special (Image credit: Hulu)

The Griffins have a treat for you with a Hulu exclusive Halloween special premiering October 14

New episodes of Family Guy aren't expected to come to Fox until 2025, but the Griffins are getting their own Halloween special this year exclusively on Hulu. In the episode, Peter and his friends attempt to beat the reigning champion in Quahog's annual pumpkin contest by any means necessary. Twisters and Anyone Buy You leading man Glen Powell lends his voice as a guest star.

FX’s American Horror Stories: Huluween Event

(Image credit: Hulu)

American Horror Stories delivers is patented chills with a series of special episodes as of October 15

A batch of new standalone American Horror Story episodes are exclusively coming to Hulu as part of its Huluween lineup. We don't know much about the individual episodes, but we do know that they will feature Michael Imperioli, Henry Winkler, Dyllón Burnside, Debby Ryan, Jeff Hiller, Jessica Barden, Angel Bismark Curiel, Guy Burnet, Victor Garber, June Squibb and more.

The Three Musketeers (2023)

Vincent Cassel, Romain Duris and Pio Marmai in The Three Musketeers Part 1: D'Artagnan (Image credit: Pathe/Lifestyle pictures/Alamy Stock Photo)

A pair of new Three Musketeer movies from France arrive on Hulu October 15

There have been many adaptations of Alexandre Dumas' Three Musketeers over the years, but the latest iteration comes from the story's home, France. The pair of movies, The Three Musketeers — Part I: D'Artagnan and The Three Musketeers — Part II: Milady, are critically acclaimed (they both are "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes) and feature a few recognizable stars, including Eva Green and Vincent Cassel.

Rivals

David Tennant in Rivals (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Hulu original depicting a feud between the English elite and a TV producer in the 1980s debuts October 18

Travel back in time to the decadence of 1980s London in the Hulu original series Rivals. The limited series, which will have all of its episodes available immediately, is set amidst a feud between the social elite and an independent television producer. David Tennant, Alex Hassell, Aidan Turner, Nafessa Williams, Katherine Parkinson and Bella Maclean star.