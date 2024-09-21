New on Hulu September 21-27: our expert picks 7 new TV shows and movies coming to Hulu

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, September 21-27? Let us give you a hand with our picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.

This week, the fall TV slate kicks into high gear, and Hulu is going to help you keep up with everything as popular returning shows and exciting new entries are going to be available to stream on-demand the day after they air. Plus, a documentary perfect for any adrenaline junkies out there premieres on the streamer.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.

Rescue: HI-Surf

Alex Aiono, Kekoa Kekumano and Adam Demos in Rescue: HI-Surf (Image credit: Zack Dougan/Fox)

New Fox drama rides onto Hulu as of September 23

People dream of surfing the Hawai'i waves, but they can also be quite dangerous, that's where the dedicated team of lifeguards that are going to be the stars of the new Fox drama Rescue: HI-Surf come in. Created by Matt Kester, who previously wrote for the TNT drama Animal Kingdom, the new series looks to provide viewers with plenty of thrills to go along with the gorgeous scenery of Hawai’i. The show arrives on Hulu the day after its special premiere on Sunday, September 22, on Fox, but then will see new episodes arrive weekly on Tuesdays, following Rescue: HI-Surf's normal airtime on Mondays.

9-1-1: Lone Star season 5

Rob Lowe in 9-1-1: Lone Star (Image credit: Kevin Estrada/FOX)

Catch the final episodes of the Fox show on-demand each week starting September 24

The members of Station 126 have one more ride in them, as the Rob Lowe-led Fox series is set to end with 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5. Fans of the series can keep up with Owen, T.K., Judd, Marjan and the rest of the crew as they fight fires and other emergency situations in Texas when all of the latest episodes premiere the day after they are shown on Fox. 9-1-1: Lone Star's sister show, 9-1-1 (now airing on ABC), is also going to be available on Hulu the day after it airs on TV, starting on Friday this week.

Fly (2024)

Espen Fadnes and Julia Botelho in Chamonix, France (Image credit: Reel Peak Films)

Learn what it feels like to fly (aka base jump) in this National Geographic doc on September 25

Ever wanted to know what it was like to go base jumping? Well, you can hear about all the thrills and dangers of the extreme sport firsthand from a group of people who have made it an integral part of their lives and their relationships in Fly. The National Geographic documentary also features some incredible footage that will make you feel like you are the one that is jumping off a cliff and flying through the air, making it a must-watch for adrenaline junkies.

Murder in a Small Town

Rossif Sutherland and Kristin Kreuk in Murder in a Small Town (Image credit: Fox)

New mystery series based on the L.R. Wright book series debuts on Hulu September 25

Rossif Sutherland stars as Detective Karl Alberg from L.R. Wright's popular book series in Fox's new mystery drama Murder in a Small Town. Alberg, a former big city detective, attempts to find some peace in a quiet coastal town, but soon is called on to use his skills when a body washes up on shore. More drama than Hulu's other hit murder mystery series, Only Murders in the Building, Murder in a Small Town should still provide a chance for amateur sleuths to put their crime-solving skills to the test to try and identify the killer.

Grotesquerie

(Image credit: FX)

Ryan Murphy’s latest TV series, featuring Travis Kelce, premieres on Hulu September 26

There may not be a busier man in Hollywood than Ryan Murphy. In addition to being a producer on shows like 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star, he just premiered a new Netflix series, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, and has a brand new series on FX, Grotesquerie. The latter is a horror-infused series that follows a detective and nun investigating a series of heinous crimes. Niecy Nash, Lesley Manville, Courtney B. Vance and Travis Kelce, the NFL player making his acting debut, star in the series, which will stream on-demand on Hulu the day after it airs on FX.

Doctor Odyssey

(Image credit: ABC)

ABC's newest drama series arrives on-demand on Hulu September 27

Another series executive produced by Murphy, Doctor Odyssey is a new medical drama with a unique location: the high seas. Joshua Jackson stars as Dr. Max, the onboard doctor on a luxury cruise ship who must handle unique medical cases with his small team miles from shore. In addition to Jackson, the series stars Don Johnson and Phillipa Soo. It'll stream on-demand on Hulu weekly on Fridays following its airing on ABC on Thursdays.

Hell's Kitchen season 23

Gordon Ramsay (center) on Hell's Kitchen (Image credit: Fox)

Head back into the kitchen with Gordon Ramsay for the latest season of the cooking reality show on Hulu on September 27

After 22 seasons, people should know if they can't take the heat then stay out of Gordon Ramsay's kitchen, because it is going to get intense again with Hell's Kitchen season 23. An all-new batch of chefs attempts to impress Ramsay in the competition series, which you’ll be able to stream on-demand the day after the latest episodes debut on Fox.