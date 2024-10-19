New on Max October 19-25: our expert picks 4 new TV shows and movies coming to Max

Looking for something to watch on Max this week, October 19-25? Well, allow us to offer a helping hand with our best picks for new TV shows and movies arriving on the streaming platform.

This week sees a 2024 new movie from the famous writer and director M. Night Shyamalan and two new seasons of reality TV shows. Plus, a historic sporting event happens this week worth paying close attention to.

Check out all of our must-watch picks for this week directly below.

Vacation House Rules season 5

The series sees homeowners try to revamp their properties to become amazing vacation rentals on October 19

The world of Airbnb and Vrbo is full of amazing rental properties, so it can be tough for homeowners looking to break into the space to stand out. In Vacation House Rules season 5, real estate expert and contractor Scott McGillivray helps a new crop of homeowners with their renovations as they try to retool their properties in an effort to become top-tier rental destinations for tourists.

Opening of the 2024-2025 NBA season

The NBA season opens with Knicks vs Celtics and Timberwolves vs Lakers on October 22

Finally, it’s time for the 2024-2025 NBA season to kick off with the first pair of games. There are a lot of questions going into the season. Will Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics have what it takes to win a repeat championship? Will the Warriors realize they have an unfillable gap in their roster with Klay Thompson officially gone, separating the Splash Brothers? And how will Lebron and Bronny fare in their historic venture as the first father/son duo to play in the NBA at the same time?

Sin City Tow season 1

A reality TV series following the everyday life of tow truck drivers in Las Vegas debuts on October 25

Vegas has gambling, hot shows and a plethora of things to keep adults entertained, and Sin City Tow highlights there are plenty of parking violations as well. The brand-new series follows tow truck drivers as they go around the city attempting to haul vehicles off the streets parked in illegal zones. Of course, most people aren’t happy about being towed or catching tow truck drivers in the act, so there’s plenty of drama that ensues on the famous Las Vegas Strip and beyond.

Trap (2024)

Trap from M. Night Shyamalan and starring Josh Hartnett premieres on October 25

Josh Hartnett stars in Trap, written and produced by M. Night Shyamalan. The film has mixed reviews from critics, reflected in the 57% rating on Rotten Tomatoes , but Hartnett plays quite the sinister role as a serial killer in this psychological thriller. For those looking for a fright that’s not necessarily in the realm of Halloween gore, then this may be a great option for you.