New on Peacock October 26-November 1: our expert picks 4 new shows and movies coming to Peacock

It's a great week for television on Peacock in the week of October 26-November 1, with lots of new episodes of your favorite shows arriving on the platform along with several movies and something that's sure to make the kids happy.

It's the end of the month but there's plenty to be excited about. Halloween is finally here and Peacock has dozens of horror movies to stream on the big day, including 1408, The Craft, The Devil's Rejects, Drag Me To Hell, Fright Night, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer and The Possession of Hannah Grace. You can also check out the new original series Hysteria! and the finale of Teacup airing (appropriately) on Halloween.

Check out our picks for this week below.

Operation Nutcracker

Robert Buckley and Amy Groening in 'Twas the Date Before Christmas (Image credit: Hallmark Media/Photographer: Courtesy Vortex Media)

Operation Nutcracker premieres October 26 on Peacock

As Countdown to Christmas continues on Hallmark Channel, Operation Nutcracker makes its network debut after premiering on Hallmark Movies Now earlier this summer as part of the Christmas in July celebration.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5

(Image credit: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

The nautical drama continues on October 29

A new episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5 drops on Peacock on October 29. So far it has been choppy water in Ibiza for the crew of the Parsifal III and the drama continues. Will things improve for Chef Cloyce.

Despicable Me 4

(Image credit: Universal Studios/AJ Pics/Alamy Stock Photo)

Gru returns on October 31.

Who's ready for more Minions? Gru, Lucy and the whole family return in Despicable Me 4. This time around, Gru is an Anti-Villian-League agent and there's a new nemesis in town.

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18

(Image credit: Nicole Weingart/Bravo)

Fallout from the London trip continues on November 1

Things have been falling apart since the first ladies of the OC traveled to London for Shannon's 60th birthday in The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18. Is there any hope of saving their friendships, or is it all over?