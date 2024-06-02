Notting Hill is officially 25—here's how to watch the rom-com classic on TV today

One of the best rom-coms of all time, Notting Hill officially turns 25 this year—it hit theaters on May 28, 1999, and raked in a whopping $363.8 million at the box office. And you can celebrate the sweet cinematic occasion by tuning into the Richard Curtis-penned, Roger Michell-directed romantic comedy today on TV.

Starring two of the genre's biggest names—Julia Roberts (Pretty Woman, Ticket to Paradise), who plays Hollywood film star Anna Scott, and Hugh Grant (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Bridget Jones's Diary), as British bookseller William Thacker—Notting Hill has been an enduring favorite thanks to the chemistry between its two megawatt leads, its cheeky humor courtesy sidekicks like Will's roommate Spike (Rhys Ifans) and its fairytale version of the titular London neighborhood.

"A chance encounter over spilled orange juice leads to a kiss that blossoms into a full-blown affair," reads the film's official synopsis. "As the average bloke and glamorous movie star draw closer and closer together, they struggle to reconcile their radically different lifestyles in the name of love." Along with the aforementioned actors, the Notting Hill cast includes English performers like Emma Chambers, Tim McInnerny, Gina McKee, and Hugh Bonneville

Though Roberts and Grant have gone on to star in plenty of rom-coms since—the latter will return to the Bridget Jones franchise for the upcoming fourth film, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy—Notting Hill is one of the most beloved and acclaimed movies (it earned several BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations) of their respective resumes. And you can revisit the charming romance between Anna Scott and William Thacker by tuning into Notting Hill today, Sunday, June 2 on Starz Encore (West) at 10:50am Pacific Time.

If you don't have access to cable, you can celebrate the 25th anniversary of Notting Hill by watching the rom-com on demand with an MGM+ subscription, which costs $6.99 per month. Cable-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Starz, such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV.

Watch the trailer for Notting Hill above before tuning into the classic '90s romantic comedy on TV today.