Obi-Wan Kenobi release date changed, plus further surprise

Obi-Wan Kenobi will now premiere on Disney Plus on Friday, May 27.

Disney has revealed that Obi-Wan Kenobi's premiere date is being delayed.

Across Disney and Star Wars Twitter feeds, a tweet that read "Incoming transmission from Obi-Wan Kenobi..." was posted.

Alongside the tweet, we were treated to a video featuring Ewan McGregor aka Obi-Wan himself em dash which was also intercut with footage from the teaser trailer that was released in early March.

In the video, Ewan McGregor thanks the fans for their enthusiasm and the support they've shown the show so far. He then goes on to explain that the series will now debut on Disney Plus just a few days after we initially expected it.

Now, the show will premiere on Friday, May 27, instead of Wednesday, May 25. This is a slight departure from the release schedule of other Disney Plus exclusives like Moon Knight, Hawkeye, and The Book of Boba Fett, all of which have had debuted on Wednesdays.

It's not all bad news, though. Whilst we'll have to wait an extra two days to start watching the next Star Wars project, we'll be able to enjoy not one but two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi when the series debuts. We'd say that's more than enough of a trade-off for an extra two-day wait!

You can watch the announcement video below:

Obi-Wan Kenobi is a special event series that will detail what the legendary Jedi Master was up to before he oversaw Luke Skywalker's Jedi training in the original Star Wars trilogy.

The official synopsis for the series reads: "The series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader".

You can't have Ewan McGregor and Darth Vader crossing paths once again without bringing both of their actors back. Luckily, Ewan McGregor will be joined once again by Hayden Christensen, who is donning the iconic armor to bring the Sith Lord to life once again.

Hayden recently explained how it felt to be back as Darth Vader. He said: "without getting into too much detail, it was amazing. It's a great honor to get to put that suit on", he told EW.

Meanwhile, Ewan McGregor has admitted that he's been caught pretending to use the Force. He revealed that he enjoys performing the Jedi trick on automatic doors at the supermarket as if he's opening them with his Jedi powers.

Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney Plus on Friday, May 27.