Paramount Plus half-price deal extended, just in time for Top Gun: Maverick streaming

One of the many streaming deals we saw over Black Friday was half-price on the cost of an annual Paramount Plus subscription, but unlike most of the other offers put out on some of the best streaming services, this one has stuck around.

From now until January 2, 2023, you can pay just $25 for the Paramount Plus Essential Plan or $50 for the Paramount Plus Premium one, instead of $50 and $100 respectively. These prices pay for a full calendar year of the streaming service from when you sign up.

Sign up to Paramount Plus here (opens in new tab)

The main difference between Essential and Premium is that the latter offers an ad-free viewing experience (well, mostly), and also the ability to live stream from your local CBS affiliate.

Paramount Plus is the streaming service for all things Paramount, including its classic shows and movies as well as Paramount Plus originals. It's generally the streaming home of the movie studio's new projects too, so we'll probably see Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One join its library at some point after its release in 2023.

Unfortunately this deal isn't reflected in the UK — while there was a half-price deal over Black Friday there too, it's not been extended. So there you'll have to pay £69.99 for an annual pass, although a seven-day free trial is an option too, which may be tempting.

This cheap access to Paramount Plus comes at the perfect time, because the streaming service is getting a huge new movie on December 22. Top Gun: Maverick, one of the most popular movies of the year, is hitting the streamer then in the US, as well as in many other countries. If you've been keen to watch or re-watch the movie, this deal is very fortuitous.

That's not the only new addition to Paramount Plus though. Recently, hit horror movie Smile graced its library, and Yellowstone prequel 1923 also launches straight to the service on December 18.

Paramount Plus is also adding loads of classic and newer movies through December with Cloverfield, The Expendables and its sequels, the two Ace Ventura movies, Shutter Island, True Grit and Little Women all joining on the first day of the month. Here's everything that is new to Paramount Plus in December.