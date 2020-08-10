Kenya Barris, creator, director, writer and producer of the ABC series black-ish — which is as funny as it is serious, and poingnant and important — announced today that a previously unaired episode of the show is now available on Hulu.

"We were one year post-election and coming to the end of a year that left us, like many Americans, grappling with the state of our country and anxious about its future," Harris wrote on Twitter. Those feelings poured onto the page, becoming 22 minutes of television that I was, and still am, incredible proud of."

The episode — which would have aired in March 2018 in Season 4 — was shelved, however. That hasn't been a secret, and Barris and ABC have both spoken about the episode, which sees Dre (Anthony Anderson) tell a bedtime story in which he talks about the problems facing society a year into the Trump administration, and right in the middle of the misguided controversy over respectfully kneeling during the national anthem at sporting events.

"At the end of the day," ABC Entertainment Group president Channing Dungey said to reporters at the time, "it was a mutual decision between Kenya and the network to not put the episode out and I think we all feel that was the best decision overall.”

Barris in his statement on Twitter said that after ABC decided to re-air "Juneteenth" and "Hope" this year, he approached "Please, Baby, Please" again, and now it'll be available on Hulu.

"We hope it inspires some much-needed conversation," Barris said, "not only about what we were grappling with then or how it led to where we are now, but conversations about where we want our country to go moving forward and, most importantly, how we get there together."

The episode is available on Hulu now, added on to Season 4.

Here's the full statement from Kenya Barris:

I'm Excited to share that "Please, Baby, Please" is now available on Hulu. Following the re-airing of "Juneteenth" and "Hope," I asked Walt Disney Television to revisit making the episode available. Recognizing the importance of this moment, they listened and agreed.

Thank you to ABC Entertainment for allowing this moment to happen. And thank yo Utopia's the entire "black-ish" family for never shying away from tough conversations, making telling stories like this possible.