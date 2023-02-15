Poker Face: future confirmed for mystery series

Poker Face fans aren't going to have to deal with any "bulls**t" when it comes to the future of the Natasha Lyonne-led mystery series, as Peacock has officially greenlit Poker Face season 2. The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) was among the first to share the news.

Poker Face sees Lyonne play Charlie Cale, a woman on the run from a dangerous figure from her past who always seems to find herself in the thick of a murder. Because of her good heart and her uncanny ability to tell if people are lying, Charlie can't help but try and get to the bottom of these cases. Each episode sees Charlie in a new place dealing with a new murder, as well as a constantly rotating group of guest stars.

The series was created by Knives Out writer/director Rian Johnson, who was clearly inspired by popular mystery TV shows like Columbo — like the Peter Falk series, Poker Face reveals the crime and the culprits first, then sees how Charlie puts the pieces together.

The show was a hit among critics, as Poker Face has a 99% "Fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab), and has seen its popularity grow among viewers, as detailed by The Wrap (opens in new tab).

"Poker Face is one of those rare, undeniable shows that we all fell in love with from the start, but the critical acclaim and viewer response has been beyond our wildest dreams," said Susan Rovner in a statement provided to THR about the renewal. "Working alongside the creative genius of Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne and Ram Bergman, along with our partners at MRC and T-Street, has been a spectacular ride, and we can't wait to hit the road for another season as we continue to build momentum across Peacock's originals slate."

The first six episodes of Poker Face had been released when the renewal order came in, with new episodes releasing weekly on Peacock until the season finale on March 9. Among the guest stars that have appeared as part of the Poker Face cast are Adrien Brody, Hong Chau, Lil Rel Howery, Judith Light, Chloë Sevigny, Ellen Barkin and Tim Meadows, with more upcoming, including Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Nick Nolte, Cherry Jones and Ron Perlman. Benjamin Bratt is one of the few recurring characters aside from Lyonne.

No information on when Poker Face season 2 might deliver new episodes, or who may join as future guest stars, but it now joins a growing list of established Peacock original series, one that already features Bel-Air, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, We Are Lady Parts and more.