Ralf Little 'quits' Death in Paradise for hilarious reason

Ralf Little has hilariously joked to fans that he is quitting Death in Paradise for a very English reason.

The actor, who plays DI Neville Parker in the much-loved BBC One crime drama shared a video on his Instagram (opens in new tab) cheekily telling fans that he is flying home from Guadeloupe immediately after not being able to find his favorite British foods in the local Caribbean supermarkets.

Ralf Little joked with fans that he was driving for an hour during a break from filming Death in Paradise season 13 to get to a supermarket that stocked baked beans and salad cream — only to find the shelves empty when he got there.

In the video, which you can watch below, Ralf arrives at the Caribbean supermarket only to find the shop heaving with customers and an empty space where his much-loved British foods are usually stocked.

Ralf will be back for more drama in Saint Marie for Death in Paradise season 13. (Image credit: BBC / Red Panet Pictures / Denis Guyenon)

After coming away from the shops without his salad cream and baked beans, Ralf quipped: "I think I am going to have to go home. I am going to head straight to the airport... I have spoken to the BBC and they understand. They are behind the decision and there will be no Death in Paradise season 13. I am absolutely sure everyone will completely understand."

Fans of the show loved Ralf's funny video and suggested that perhaps he should get his favorite foods added to his contract as a requirement... "You need to have a regular supply of beans and salad cream in your contract with the BBC. You need it for your health!" one fan joked.

Another added: "Will send food packages in return for series 14,15 and 16!".

Of course, Ralf was joking about leaving the show, and Death in Paradise season 13 will see him return as Neville for more murder cases on Saint Marie.

Death in Paradise season 12 was hugely dramatic when it aired earlier this year, especially when Neville discovered his girlfriend Sophie wasn't quite what she seemed to be!

Fans of the show have also been enjoying Death in Paradise spin-off Beyond Paradise which is now available on BBC iPlayer, along with all past seasons of Death in Paradise if you need to catch up.