RHOBH Reunion: Erika didn’t throw Garcelle’s book in trash, Lisa did!

Part one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) reunion had already led to many revelations , and the tea kept spilling on part two of the season 12 highlight reel. Hosted by Andy Cohen, the second part of the reunion brought up disagreements that seemed to have been put to bed.

Earlier this year, Garcelle Beauvais released her book, Love Me as I Am. At the time, Garcelle and Erika Jayne weren’t getting along, and Erika threw her book in the trash, took a picture and posted it on her Instagram Story — or so we thought. When asked about that moment, Lisa Rinna jumped in to admit that it was her who threw it away. “Garcelle and I had a handshake agreement, the kids were off limits. And so, about a year and a half later, she put my daughter, Amelia [Hamlin], in her book in not a positive light, in a negative light. And that was what I did,” Lisa explained.

“One dustup came when I simply asked Lisa Rinna, whom I have known for years, if she thought that dancing in her underwear on social media had an effect on her daughter’s struggles with food…” Garcelle wrote in her book, referring to Amelia’s eating disorder.

Garcelle explained that what she wrote in her book about Lisa’s daughter was retelling the story of what played out on camera in 2019. That aspect of it didn’t matter to Lisa, and she said Amelia shouldn’t have been in the book in a negative light. While noting she understood that, Garcelle said that Lisa’s lawyer called her manager a week before it hit shelves. They came to an agreement that the second edition of the book, as well as audio, wouldn’t include that text. The two have since moved on.

The fact that Erika took the flak for the book in the trash shows the lengths that these women will go to cultivate and maintain a lie. When people tell you who they are believe them the first time #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/P4o3UGJwq6October 20, 2022 See more

Sutton Stracke butted heads with multiple women this season, and her very good friend, Garcelle, always stayed by her side. In episode 12, Erika told Garcelle that Sutton was a “liability” for her . Andy asked Erika about her comment, and she explained that she thinks their friendship obstructs the group from getting to know Garcelle. Sutton and Garcelle turned it back on them, saying the same thing could be said about their friendships (including Kyle Richards, Lisa, Erika and Dorit Kemsley). Garcelle brought up the example that she’s never had to usher Sutton out of a party to protect her, referring to a gathering when a tipsy Erika was going off and Lisa got her out of there.

On Watch What Happens Live, Andy’s late-night talk show, Sutton had dropped the bomb that she never got a thank you from Lisa and her husband, Harry Hamlin, for having them as her guests at Elton John’s AIDS charity gala. In episode two, at Harry’s birthday party, Sutton apologized to Lisa for speaking on it. Still, the two disagreed on the facts from that evening.

That wasn’t the only time the two didn’t get along this season, and even Andy said that it seemed like Sutton was Lisa’s punching bag this season. Lisa explained that she had a rough season, implying that (at least part of it) had to do with the passing of her mother, Lois. However, Sutton noted that it continued after filming and on social media — and only with her. “I don’t consider you a friend,” Sutton told Lisa. “And, I mean, how can I?” Lisa apologized for taking her pain out on her.

I won’t dog Lisa out for the passing of her mom; that was such a terrible time for her; however, she raged and took things out on Sutton over something so trivial and petty; and kept doing it and said it was because of her grief. It’s not okay but hope she heals #RHOBHOctober 20, 2022 See more

Kathy Hilton is joining the reunion next week, and she’ll be talking about her Aspen meltdown .

