Real Housewives of Beverly Hills recap: here's what happened during Kathy’s meltdown

Last week’s cliffhanger of an episode was addressed on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) season 12

On the last evening in Aspen, Colorado, the ladies decided to go to one more bar before calling it a night. We were left on the edge of our seats when we found out that Kathy Hilton spewed incredibly unkind and hatred-filled words about her sister, Kyle Richards. “We were at the club and Kathy was having an absolute meltdown. I’ve never seen anything like this in my life,” Lisa Rinna said in her confessional. “I am not saying a whole lot, 'cause I’m still in shock from what I experienced. It’s not something that I would have ever imagined coming from anyone in this group, let alone Kathy Hilton.”

I’m so confused. How is what Kathy allegedly did any worse than the stuff we’ve actually seen some of the rest of them do and say on camera? This Kathy “takedown” isn’t going the way they thought it would. 🥱 #RHOBHSeptember 22, 2022 See more

In another turn of events, Erika Jayne opened up a dialogue with Sutton Stracke on the private plane ride home. She acknowledged and apologized for how she screams when she gets angry, but it’s coming from a place of feeling like she’s not being heard. Both Erika and Sutton agreed that they want to connect on a human level. Maybe Aspen actually did these two women some good?

The chatter turned to Kathy and why she wasn’t on the plane with the rest of the group. All of them had seen her behavior at the club the night before. Although cameras weren’t rolling, apparently, Kathy was insistent on everyone doing the conga line, but they didn’t want to.

Next thing that Sutton knew, Kathy was in her face telling her that she wanted to go home and if she didn’t go with her, she wasn’t her friend. Diana Jenkins had gone to the bathroom, but when she returned she saw Kathy, “completely raging, screaming at the girls and mostly at Kyle.” Kathy tried to get Kyle to go home with her, but Kyle didn’t understand what had happened to change her mood, so she expressed that she wanted to stay. Lisa offered to take Kathy home, and that’s when they got into the sprinter van.

Lisa Rinna was in disbelief of Kathy Hilton’s behavior and words. (Image credit: Bravo)

This is when Kathy started saying wild things like how she was going to take down NBC, Bravo and the show and would ruin everyone. When the two got back to Kyle’s house, Lisa said the situation got even worse. Apparently, Kathy took off her glasses, threw them on the ground and jumped up and down breaking them. Then, Kathy was pounding on the walls and screaming about how she made Kyle, how she’s responsible for Kyle, and how she will destroy Kyle and her family if it’s the last thing she ever does.

Still at the club, Erika was receiving play-by-play texts from Lisa and Kyle was glancing at her phone, so she got a dose of what was happening. “Kyle is way more famous and way more successful than Kathy Hilton’s ever been. And clearly, Kathy is still holding onto anger over The Agency, American Woman,” Lisa said in a confessional. “I think that it’s been very hard for Kathy to have it all and then to have her sister have more.”

Why is rinna comparing Kyle to Kathy, what does she gain from pitting these sisters against each other?.. first Kim now kathy. It’s giving jealous & obsessed #RHOBHSeptember 22, 2022 See more

Back in Beverly Hills, Crystal Kung Minkoff celebrated her 29th birthday with a Great Gatsby roaring 1920s-themed party. Kyle didn’t attend, because she was filming Halloween Ends in Georgia, but Kathy did. Lisa kept her distance from Kathy, noting that she had post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) from the Aspen situation. Kathy’s attendance shook Lisa so much that Lisa decided to leave after the cake portion of the evening.

“I need to go home. I’m still really upset after what happened in Aspen, and I can’t sit here any longer,” Lisa told Crystal. Crystal asked if what happened was really that bad, to which Lisa nodded. In her confessional, Lisa revealed that Kathy said things about the other women that, if they knew, “they wouldn’t be real happy about it.”

Rinna is gonna milk this Kathy thing for all it’s worth, it’s so gross #RHOBHSeptember 22, 2022 See more

Crystal rejoined the rest of the ladies and informed them that Lisa left, noting that she was still shaken up from what happened in Aspen. “I know Lisa’s gone through a lot losing her mom, and if she has to leave early, that’s her business. I don’t feel that she left because of what I shared with her in Aspen,” Kathy said in a confessional. “She was a sweetheart, she listened and I by no means got any indication that she was upset. But if I was the toe that broke the camel’s back, I apologize. I don’t want to upset anybody.”

Erika and Diana went off into a separate room to call Lisa, but she didn’t pick up. The two got to talking about the situation. Erika detailed how they all saw how Kathy was yelling in Kyle’s face at the club. Erika agreed that she has said some ugly things herself, but the group was quick to condemn her. “But if we’re gonna talk about Erika’s behavior, are we gonna talk about everybody in this group?” she asked. Diana agreed that her behavior was unrecognizable and, “Kathy was ****ing raging. I don’t even know who that person was.” However, Diana also felt like Lisa was being a chicken for not telling the full story on what happened that night.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 continues Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo and Peacock in the US.