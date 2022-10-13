The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion part 1: Crystal confirms Sutton didn’t say “dark” comments

The ladies made it through a whole season, but now all those previous disagreements came to light once more in part 1 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) season 12 reunion. Hosted by Andy Cohen, Diana Jenkins was missing from the reunion (although she’s slated to check-in from home) due to not feeling well.

In a Housewives first, the reunion kicked off with a special guest: Jamie Lee Curtis. The Halloween Ends star had appeared in episode 11 as her friend and co-star, Kyle Richards, hosted a fundraiser for Jamie’s My Hand In Yours charity. During that episode where Jamie showed off the organization’s products that are used to raise money for the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Dorit Kemsley couldn’t stop describing each piece as “chic.” From the wind chime to the candle to the baseball hat, everything was chic. It had become a bit of a running joke (at least among the viewers) ever since.

Now Jamie was at the reunion and she had big news about her charity. Not only did she rename the wind chime to Dorit’s “Chic” Wind Chime, but she also rebranded My Hand In Yours, calling it the CHicest CHildren’s CHarity. “I had no idea the impact of your show. My appearance was the single biggest day in history of my charity,” Jamie said, noting that Dorit’s genuine enthusiasm changed the company. What a light-hearted way to start an inevitably drama-filled reunion!

Jamie Lee Curtis joins the RHOB line-up. (Image credit: Bravo)

Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son, Jax, had recently been the victim of online attacks. As Andy described the comments, they were “racist and unsettling, to say the least.” On top of it, it was Jax’s first week of high school. Garcelle detailed the situation, saying her Playboy pictures were sent to him and confirming the type of racist things people were writing to him. Many of the comments were coming from bots, not real people, and Garcelle believed that someone in the group was responsible for them. There’s an investigation underway.

The very beginning of the season kicked off with Dorit’s home invasion where she was held at gunpoint . Revisiting it at the reunion made Dorit emotional. She detailed that the trauma has impacted all parts of her life, including her marriage and confidence as a mom. There have been naysayers, implying or downright saying the incident was fake. “I’m struggling with trying to get out of bed in the morning,” Dorit said, noting she has diagnosed post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The robbery is still an open investigation.

Kyle, who was also the victim of a home robbery in 2017, but wasn’t there at the time, provided an update on her incident. The person who did it reached out to her sister-in-law and said that he was the person who burglarized their home and all their items were at his grandmother’s house. He even sent pictures of the taken items. Kyle continued, saying they sent him some of the money he was asking for, but then he got nervous that they were calling the police.

Crystal Kung Minkoff opened up about her eating disorder this season. At Diana’s Christmas party, Erika Jayne had commented on the subject twice. “Well I always think, take laxatives and get rid of it,” she said at one point. “You can’t have this, it’s a chicken tender,” she said at another. Andy questioned Erika at the reunion, to which she said she wasn’t telling Crystal to take laxatives, she was saying that’s what she would do. Andy also brought up how Dorit revealed to the group that Crystal had told her that she was “vomiting every day.” “That was not okay,” Crystal said. Dorit seemed surprised she felt that way. “It felt very gossipy and so personal,” Crystal said, getting emotional. Dorit explained that Crystal had talked about it, and it wasn’t until she found out she raised it with the group that she spoke about it, because she didn’t think it was a secret. Dorit apologized and the two agreed to have better communication about their private conversations in the future.

Crystal sharing something off camera is not the same as Dorit sharing it on camera and without Crystal there #RHOBHOctober 13, 2022 See more

One word to describe season 12? Dark. Or, at least, that’s how Crystal described comments that Sutton Stracke allegedly made . Since Crystal didn’t want to reveal exactly what Sutton apparently said, it left everyone else, including viewers, to use context clues and come up with something that was possibly even worse than the truth. “It wasn’t something specific,” Crystal finally confirmed. “It was the overall conversation that made me feel a certain way.” Although the implication all season was that there were specific “very dark” comments, Crystal said that it was the tone. It seemed like all of the ladies took issue with this revelation, and that Crystal led them on in a direction that wasn’t truthful. Andy rounded out the conversation, “The learning experience seems to be don’t accuse someone of saying something specifically very dark on television.”

You screwed up Crystal, you lied about the dark thing that Sutton said to justify yourself! #RHOBHOctober 13, 2022 See more

In episode 6 when the women were in Punta de Mita , it was revealed that Crystal had a falling out with 14 of her friends. At the time, some of the other women had heard from their ex-friends that it was because Crystal works to be best friends with the most powerful woman in a group and will do anything to get there. Now it was time for Crystal to set the record straight. She said that the 14 friends had suddenly stopped talking to her since she’s done the show. Kyle jumped in, saying that some of those women who stopped talking to her were asked to be on RHOBH, implying that any sort of jealousy wouldn’t make sense. After a little back and forth between Kyle and Crystal over the timeline of when the falling outs happened, Kyle revealed that she heard it had nothing to do with Crystal being on television.

Diana joined the group virtually and was asked how she’s been accused of being behind the bots that went after Garcelle’s son. “Was there a point where you thought she was behind it?” Andy asked Garcelle. “Yeah, I did, if I’m gonna be honest, I did think she was behind it. Absolutely,” Garcelle said. “You think I would send that to Jax?” Diana asked. “I did,” Garcelle confirmed. “Then you obviously have a very low opinion of me if you think I would be behind bullying a 14-year-old,” Diana replied. “Yeah,” Garcelle said.

how diana could read that horrifying text to a literal child and even think about herself let alone threaten garcelle is beyond disgusting #RHOBHOctober 13, 2022 See more

In a particularly horrifying message Jax was sent, Diana’s name was mentioned. Jax reposted it, saying that it had gone too far. Diana wasn’t happy that her name was involved. Garcelle was extremely upset by the suggestion that she should’ve worried about that and said that she was worried about protecting her child. Garcelle revealed that Diana had sent her a threatening text. “...believe me when I say if anything happens to my children you will be held legally responsible and no Bravo contract will stop me,” Diana wrote.

Part 2 of the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion airs next Wednesday at 8 pm ET on Bravo.