Richard Hillman returns to haunt Corrie's Gail Platt for Christmas

Gail Platt is in for a shock, when her dead ex Richard Hillman returns from the grave in Coronation Street.

Richard Hillman is back! The trials of Ebenezer Scrooge are nothing compared to Gail Platt’s terrifying ordeal this Christmas on Coronation Street!

Tonight in the soap, horrified Gail (Helen Worth) was visited by the Ghost of Husband Past in the form of evil serial killer Richard Hillman (played again by Brian Capron) on the eve of her wedding to latest beau Jesse Chadwick (John Thomson).

Richard Hillman returns to torment Gail Platt

So Richard Hillman returns to Weatherfield! In a shock storyline that was kept tightly under wraps for maximum effect, an exhausted Gail fell into an uneasy sleep where she was faced with the nightmarish vision of her murderous ex-husband who died so spectacularly in 2003..

During the scenes that were recorded in top secret, the multiple murder who wooed Gail and terrorised Weatherfield from 2001 until 2003 attempted to persuade his unlucky-in-love former wife not to go ahead with her latest marriage.

“It’s a very tricky thing to bring a character back from the dead but I think the writers have come up trumps,” says Brian speaking about his top secret return. “For me it’s got the right kind of dark humour, which there always was with Richard Hillman and I love, but also a hint of menace!”

Gone, but not forgotten. Hillman haunts Gail... (Image credit: ITV)

The nightmare continues

We can now reveal that this storyline continues in the much-anticipated Christmas Day episode on ITV1 and ITVX, where Gail will be seen battling her emotions as she faces her tumultuous past once and contemplates her future. Will she say ‘I do’ for a sixth time as the spectre of Hillman haunts her on Wednesday 25 December 2024.

Hillman isn't ready to let go of Gail. (Image credit: ITV)

Farewell Helen Worth

This unmissable storyline marks Helen Worth’s exit after 50 years on the show. And you can be sure there’s nothing shy or retiring about it, as Corrie goes all out to give her a spectacular send off!

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Speaking about working closely with Helen again, Brian says: “I think we have a very special relationship, which is why the Hillman storyline worked out so beautifully. I never wanted it to look like he was a really bad, horrible person so we worked very hard on making it a very loving relationship. It gave a lot of dimension to the character, thanks to Helen, so it was great to be back with her for the day.”

Evil Richard wooed Gail, before going on a killing spree. (Image credit: ITV)

What's in a name?

Best known as Gail Platt to Corrie fans, the character has had several other surnames thanks to her Elizabeth Taylor-like appetite for getting hitched. Introduced to the cobbles in 1974 as Gail Potter, she went on to become Gail Tilsley, Gail Platt, Gail Hillman, Gail McIntyre and Gail Rodwell, thanks to her many marriages.

Richard Hillman with Gail on their own ill-fated wedding day. (Image credit: ITV)

Richard Hillman's reign of terror

During his time on the soap, Richard Hillman’s homicidal tendencies were slowly revealed to viewers as he racked up victims, while playing happy families with Gail, her kids Nick, Sarah and David, and her mum Audrey. The swindling businessman finally confessed his crimes to Gail, before abducting her, her children and Sarah’s baby daughter Bethany and driving them into the canal. Fortunately Gail’s clan survived, but gloved killer Hillman died.

Till death to us part... (Image credit: ITV)

Welcome back Brian, and farewell Helen! (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street exits and arrivals in 2024