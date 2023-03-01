Coronation Street exits and arrivals — all the latest cast changes in 2023

Coronation Street exits and arrivals — all the latest cast changes for 2023

With the usual outrageous drama kicking off in Albert Square, it's no surprise to Coronation Street fans how shocking the latest stories can be when they hit the headlines.

However, it's never easy when we have to say goodbye to some of our favourite Coronation Street characters — and 2022 was a year full of emotional, dramatic and unexpected farewells.

Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson), Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo), James Bailey (Nathan Graham), Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell) and many more all left the soap last year.

We also welcomed back a number of familiar faces to the Cobbles, from Spider Nugent (Martin Hancock) to Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) and Wendy Crozier (Roberta Kerr).

However, as we prepare to say another heartbreaking goodbye to more characters in 2023, let's take a look at who is returning and the newcomers set to call Weatherfield their home...

Who is leaving Coronation Street in 2023?

Some much-loved residents have left the soap so far, including Jacob Hay (Jack James Ryan), but will we be saying goodbye to more much-loved characters this year?

Here is our roundup of each Coronation Street resident bidding farewell to the Cobbles...

Christina Boyd

Amy Robbins as Christina Boyd. (Image credit: ITV)

Christina Boyd (Amy Robbins) is Daisy Midgeley's (Charlotte Jordan) estranged mother who arrived on the Cobbles in January.

After minimal contact with her daughter for years, Christina showed up in Weatherfield to build bridges with Daisy, who was raised by her stepmother Jenny (Sally Ann Matthews), after learning that she was getting married.

Christina is set to attend Daisy's wedding but actress Amy Robbins confirmed that she had finished filming for the soap on Instagram.

Posing with her co-stars Rob Mallard and Charlotte Jordan behind the Rovers Return bar she captioned the image: "And so .. Christina bids a fond farewell to her beloved long suffering Daisy and her darling soon to be soon in law Daniel . @charliejordanxo @rob.mallard @sallyannmathews I shall miss you ❤️Thankyou ALL at @coronationstreet for making me so welcome. As dream jobs go... this one was hard to beat"

It is unknown when Christina will be leaving, but she will remain on our screens for a few more months.

A post shared by Amy Robbins (@amylouiserobbins_) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Fiz Dobbs

Jennie McAlpine as Fiz Dobbs. (Image credit: ITV)

Underworld machinist Fiz Dobbs will temporarily exit the soap as actress Jennie McAlpine is pregnant with her third child with husband Chris Farr.

She announced that she was six months pregnant back in January and the couple are already proud parents to Hilda and Albert.

Although Fiz's exit from the Cobbles is imminent, it hasn't been confirmed when Jennie will be departing the soap or for how long.

However, Coronation Street executive producer Iain McLeod reassured fans that Fiz will not split up from her husband Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) when she temporarily leaves the soap.

Talking on Loose Women on Wednesday, February, 15 he said: "Fiz will be leaving to cover Jennie's maternity leave but it will not be acrimonious, they'll part as friends, they'll kind of do the long-distance thing.

"Actually, we've pre-recorded some little bits with Jennie that we're going to play in as video calls so while she's away we can still see her talking to Tyrone. We're trying to use all the tricks we can to cover it."

Jacob Hay

Jack James Ryan as Jacob Hay. (Image credit: ITV)

Jacob Hay (Jack James Ryan) made his unexpected exit from Weatherfield in January after he was forced to leave by his drug dealer dad, Damon (Ciaran Griffiths).

The teen got into drugs trouble and angered his father by disposing of a large package of cocaine that was concealed in a Bistro delivery.

Damon said to him that he’d told his accomplices that Jacob had stolen the drugs and threatened to hurt his girlfriend Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) if Jacob didn’t leave the Cobbles immediately.

Desperate to protect his girlfriend, Jacob faked a phone conversation to make Amy think he was dealing again. He then left in a cab, as a heartbroken Amy wrongly believed that he’d gone back to his bad ways.

Who is returning to Coronation Street in 2023?

Currently, there has been no news on who will be returning to the soap, but we'll update this page when we know which familiar faces will be getting up to their usual antics once again.

Who is arriving in Coronation Street in 2023?

In exciting news, we'll also be welcoming some new faces on the Cobbles — but how will they get on amongst the drama of Weatherfield?

Owen

A post shared by Ben hull (@benjhull) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Former Hollyoaks star Ben Hull will be joining the cast of Coronation Street as Owen, who is a potential love interest for Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews).

"Smooth-talking Owen will set the cat among the pigeons as the rep for an American company interested in Sarah and Michael's new business," an insider told Inside Soap (opens in new tab). "But it's not just loungewear that Owen sets his sights on, once Jenny catches his eye..."

The source continued: "What's more, Stephen has invested in Michael and Sarah's business, and won't take kindly to someone muscling in on his turf. Is Owen set to give Stephen a run for his money?"

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.