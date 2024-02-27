Coronation Street spoilers: Maria Connor ATTACKS Mason!
Airs at 8:00pm on Monday 4th March 2024 on ITV1.
Maria Connor sees red in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Maria Connor and Gary take Liam for a milkshake in the café, but when Mason enters, Maria flies at him and Gary has to restrain her.
Later, Mrs Crawshaw tells them she is gathering evidence to get Mason expelled. Meanwhile, Liam confides in Jake how he saw Mason picking on another boy at school. Jake reckons he should report him, but Liam’s adamant he doesn’t want to get involved.
Having signed the divorce papers for Sarah, a sad and guilty Adam decides to delete Harvey’s appeal document and places the USB of the CCTV footage in a jiffy bag and marks it ‘The murder of Natasha Blakeman’. It isn't long before an angry Harvey calls him, aware that the police have the CCTV footage and warns Adam to watch his back.
Adam calls at Sarah’s flat and tells her he doesn't want a divorce, he still loves her and wants them to try again. A shocked Sarah runs out of the flat and, seeing her Mum upset, Bethany heads over just as a car accelerates towards them!
With Fiz and Tyrone due home, Evelyn and Cassie agree that it’s going to be overcrowded and each suggests the other moves out. Fiz and Tyrone get back to find the pair in the middle of a row.
Fiz gently points out to Tyrone that there isn’t room for all of them at No.9 and he’ll have to choose between his Nan and his Mum.
In the Rovers, Daisy and Ryan kiss passionately whilst a disapproving Jenny looks on. Ryan calls at the factory hoping for some work, but Carla explains that they’re fully staffed and when Ryan reveals that he and Daisy are now an item, she’s horrified.
Steve tells a frustrated Tim that he’s ditched County and they need to pick a new team to support.
Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.