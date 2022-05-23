Richard Osman has confirmed he's marrying Doctor Who star Ingrid Oliver

Richard Osman has revealed that he is getting married in a new interview, but has kept most of the details under wraps for now.

In an interview with The Guardian, Richard Osman spoke to fellow author Marian Keyes, where she used her final question to ask the Pointless star a very personal question.

Concluding their interview, Marian said: "Is it true you are getting married?"

Richard replied: "Yes. Exciting, isn’t it?"

While Marian signed off by saying: "I always like to finish at the good bits."

Richard hasn't given any further details about his upcoming wedding, but he met partner and Doctor Who actress Ingrid Oliver in 2020 and according to The Sun, the couple had sparked engagement rumours last month when Ingrid was spotted wearing an emerald ring on her finger.

Ingrid is best known for playing Petronella Osgood in Doctor Who, a scientist who worked for UNIT. She met Richard Osman at a dinner party during the summer of 2020.

Elsewhere in the interview, Marian and Richard also spoke about popular BBC competition Strictly Come Dancing and if either of them would like to take part.

Marian started the conversation, saying: "I have a question for you. Would you do Strictly?" to which Richard joked: "No. I wouldn’t have time to do all the training and have the affair"

Marian added: “But you are brilliant at everything.”

Richard brushed this off by saying: “Ballroom dancing less so. Would you do Strictly?”

But Marian was in agreement, replying: "Noooo! I am so clumsy. I only want to do something if I can be really good at it. And I love that show with all my heart."

So while we won't be seeing Richard Osman taking to the dance floor any time soon, the wedding isn't the only big change as he recently confirmed he was leaving Pointless after 13 years.

In a statement at the time, he said: "SOME NEWS! After 13 wonderful years I'm leaving daytime Pointless, to concentrate on writing. Will still be doing the celebrity shows and 'HouseOfGames'. It has been the GREATEST pleasure and I can't wait to start watching as a viewer. Thank you to everyone!"

Pointless continues on BBC1.