Scarlett Johansson would like to remind you that Natasha Romanoff is a badass

Like so many other major characters in the MCU, Natasha Romanoff never has gotten quite gotten her due. And that wasn't helped any by the fact that the first (and only?) standalone Black Widow film was delayed by the global pandemic multiple times.

That finally ends on July 9, when the film is released in theaters as as well as on Disney Plus Premier Access. And now we've got a new featurette hosted by Scarlett Johansson that takes a look back at Romanoff.

There's a lot covered in less than a minute — starting with the fact that when Nick Fury finally kick-started the Avengers Initiative into overdrive, Romanoff was the first person he called. She was integral in battling the Winter Soldier, as well as when Ultron tried to end things for everyone. Did what she could to hold things together in Civil War. And we probably don't need to remind anyone of what she went through first in Avengers: Infinity War, and finally in Endgame.

So, yeah. It's about time she got her due.

Black Widow (the film) will finally give the backstory for the character. How she became a KGB assassin. And, presumably, how she escaped the Soviet clutches (and her family) and ended up in S.H.I.E.L.D.'s employ.

We'll find out on July 9.

