Yolanda Saldivar docuseries about the murder of music icon Selena premieres on TV tonight

The life and death of singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez has been documented frequently in the nearly three decades since the Tejano superstar was horrifically killed by her fan-club president Yolanda Saldívar, from the Jennifer Lopez-led biopic Selena to the Netflix drama Selena: The Series.

Now the tragedy is getting the true-crime documentary treatment with a new docuseries, Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them, which marks the first time in over two decades that Salvidar—who was found guilty of shooting and killing the Grammy-winning music icon in 1995 and is eligible for parole in March of next year—has been interviewed both in English and on camera.

The first two episodes of the series will premiere tonight, February 17 at 8pm Eastern on Oxygen, with the final hourlong edition airing the next night, February 18 at 7pm ET. Oxygen is available with most cable TV subscriptions. However, if you've cut the cord, you have several live TV streaming service options so that you can catch the weekly action. Some of your options include Fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream. Folks with a Peacock subscription will also be able to stream episodes the day after they air.

According to Oxygen, the doc will feature testimonials from Yolanda Saldivar, who was interviewed from prison, as well as her family members, who will "reveal new information about the friendship between the two women and the days leading to the Tejano superstar’s death."

In one of her jailhouse interviews, Saldivar alleged that the blame should have been placed on Selena's father and manager, Abraham Quintanilla. “He started noticing that Selena was occupying a lot of her time to her [fashion] businesses,” Saldívar said in the doc. “He started getting angry about that because it was conflicting with her recording, her career as a singer. That was his baby. He wanted to control her time, wanted to control her whereabouts and she was not going to have none of that.”

As well as Saldivar, viewers will also hear from the detectives and prosecutors who handled the case in Corpus Christi, Texas all those years ago, including the hostage negotiator who spent nine hours on the phone with Saldivar after she shot 23-year-old Selena at a Days Inn motel. The altercation allegedly took place after the performer discovered that Saldívar had been embezzling money from Selena's clothing boutiques.

Along with the interviews, the episodes will include "never-before-revealed documents and recordings in an effort to show there was more to the tragedy than the public knows."