Shona McGarty thrills fans with a surprise new look ahead of EastEnders exit

EastEnders fans are loving Shona McGarty's dramatic new look ahead of her soap exit as Whitney Dean.

Shona showcased her hair transformation in a video on her Instagram where she sported long blonde hair and a glamorous makeup look, which is a huge change from her usual glossy black locks.

She posted the video alongside the caption: "'A blonde walks into a bar...' Makeup and hair by the extremely talented @charlicaisleymakeup," also adding: "Maybe blondes do have more fun?"

Fans loved Shona's new look and flooded the comment section to compliment her, with one person saying: "Blonde really suits you I love it!!" while another added: "Omg this really suits you!!! 😍"

Shona's EastEnders co-star Natalie Cassidy also got in on the hype with a string of fire emojis.

Whitney's exit storyline is set to be a dramatic one as new paparazzi pictures revealed a devastating development that could see her meet a heartbreaking end.

To coincide with her departure, Whitney is set to reunite with her step-mum Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) in the spring as she and boyfriend Zack Hudson (James Farrar) go to visit her in Milton Keynes following her break up with Terry.

The pictures show Patsy, Shona, James and Natalie Cassidy (Sonia Fowler) on a night shoot, while Whitney has a large baby bump as she is expecting a child with Zack.

Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson are expecting a child together. (Image credit: BBC)

After previously being pictured helping a mysterious young girl who is bin diving for food, it has been rumoured that Whitney will be involved in a dangerous accident while trying to help the same teen.

It's thought that Bianca, Zack and Sonia will help Whitney look out for the girl, but the situation takes a dangerous turn when they meet her drug-addicted mother.

More pictures seemingly show Whitney saving the girl and pushing her out of the way of an oncoming car, which then hits Whitney and sends her flying across the windshield.

Zack and Sonia look on in horror as they see Whitney being run over, sparking speculation that she could meet a tragic demise. But we'll have to wait and see if this is part of Whitney's exit storyline.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.