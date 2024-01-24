Whitney's EastEnders exit 'revealed' as she's pictured with mysterious new character

Could a mysterious EastEnders character be the key to Whitney Dean's exit?

EastEnders' Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) has been spotted with a mysterious new character ahead of her exit — but could they pave the way to her departure from the Square?

In new photos from set, Whitney is seen with a baby bump as she is expecting a child with boyfriend Zack Hudson (James Farrar).

In another image, Whitney is at a community centre where she talks to a young girl searching for food in bins.

But as Whitney approaches her, the girl runs away. Will we see her again? And if so, could she hold the key to Whitney's exit from Walford?

To coincide with her departure, Whitney is set to reunite with her step-mum Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) in spring as she and Zack go to visit her in Milton Keynes following her break up with Terry.

However, Bianca is never far away from drama and it’s not long before chaos kicks off!

Whitney and her boyfriend Zack Hudson have been to hell and back. (Image credit: BBC)

Whitney's time in Walford has been swamped in misery since she first stepped onto the Square in 2008.

She has suffered from sexual abuse, had a miscarriage, had a string of failed engagements, been stalked and went on trial for murder and dated a serial killer who murdered her fiancé Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) amongst many more traumatic events.

Whitney was dealt another devastating blow when she and Zack faced the heartbreaking loss of their baby daughter Peach, who was diagnosed with Edwards' Syndrome.

The couple have slowly began to rebuild their lives, with Whitney recently falling pregnant after fostering a little boy called Ashton.

Speaking to Inside Soap Magazine, Shona explained the reason behind her decision to leave.

"It’s going to be the end of an era, or an earring, as the EastEnders saying goes. I’ve loved my time in Walford, but with the character of Whitney, bless her, she’s had some awful things happen to her, and I think she needs a break."

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.