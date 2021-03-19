Showtime's ‘The L Word: Generation Q’ Season 2 cast ‘Candyman’ star Vanessa Williams

Showtime’s The L Word: Generation Q has added Vanessa Williams in a recurring role for the upcoming second season. The news comes from an exclusive per Variety. Williams will recur as Pippa Pascal, a character described as an incendiary artist who’s been out of the public eye for almost 20 years — until Bette becomes determined to track her down.

The updated version of the series follows the intertwined lives of Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals), Shane McCutcheon (Katherine Moennig), and Alice Pieszecki (Leisha Hailey) from the original The L Word drama series that aired from 2004 to 2009. Additional cast members for Generation Q include Arienne Mandi, Leo Sheng, Jacqueline Toboni, Rosanny Zayas, and Sepideh Moafi. There was a previous announcement about Rosie O’Donnell, Donald Faison, and Griffin Dunne will guest star in multiple episodes of the second season. It is expected to debut on Showtime later this year.

Vanessa Williams will next be seen in Nia DaCosta-directed follow-up to the horror classic Candyman. Williams is reprising her role from the original 1992 film. She recently wrapped on BET’s A Rich Christmas back in December. Williams has also appeared in almost 100 episodes of Days of Our Lives to date and is known for her roles in shows such as The Flash, Soul Food, and Melrose Place.

The L Word: Generation Q is executive produced by showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan, as well as series creator Ilene Chaiken, Kristen Campo, Allyce Ozarski, and original series stars Beals, Moennig, and Hailey. Steph Green executive produced and directed the pilot episode.