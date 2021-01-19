'Sky Rojo' turns the United States red March 19 on Netflix

Two of the hottest shows on Netflix of have come from the mind of Alex Pina. There's Money Heist (aka La Casa de Papel), a long-running series from Spain, and White Lines, which was a brilliant whodunit set in the magical drug-fueled world of Ibiza.

And on March 19, we're going to see the sky turn red with the aptly named Sky Rojo, also from Pina & Co.

The teaser trailer is as frantic as you'd expect from an Alex Pina joint. And read the YouTube comments (which you should never, ever do) and you'll quickly be introduced to Argentinian actress and singer Lali Esposito, who leads the way as Wendy.

Here's the gist from Netflix itself:

From the creators of Money Heist comes this new series filled with action, dark humor and pure adrenaline. Coral, Wendy and Gina go on the run in search of freedom while being chased by Romeo, their pimp from Las Novias Club, and his henchmen, Moises and Christian. Together, the women embark on a frantic, chaotic journey during which they must face dangers of all kinds and live every second as if it were their last, while strengthening their friendship and discovering the most important thing: that together they are stronger and have more options to recover their lives.

OK, then. Sex, drugs and violence? That has the making of another international Netflix hit if there ever was one.

Sky Rojo (which is Spanish for red sky, of course) is slated for two seasons for starters. The series also stars Veronica Sanchez as Coral, Many Prado as Gina, Asier Etxeandia as Romeo, and Miguel Angel Silvestre as Moises.