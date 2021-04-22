Sling TV gets into the sports bet business with DraftKings Basketball channel

Sling TV today launched itself into the burgeoning sports bet business, with the announcement of the DraftKings Basketball sports betting information channel.

You won't be actively placing bets through Sling TV, but you will get real-time game scores and betting odds.

If the basketball part of the equation seems a bit niche, it is. But it's also just the beginning. Sling TV also will launch DraftKings channels for baseball and hocking in the coming weeks.

"This new channel is just the beginning of how we plan to bring the DraftKings sports betting experience to SLING TV customers," Michael Schwimmer, President, SLING TV, said in a press release. "We will continue expanding and enhancing our offerings to be the ultimate entertainment experience for sports fans."

The new channels will be available to anyone who subscribes to Sling TV, as well as Sling Free users.

"DraftKings continually looks at new ways to reach customers through innovative collaborations with recognizable brands such as SLING TV," Paul Liberman, President of Product and Technology and co-founder at DraftKings, said in the press release. "We are thrilled to expand this relationship, which will offer SLING TV customers an entirely new viewership experience through this first-of-its-kind streaming service."

Sling TV, once the largest live TV streaming service in the United States, is now the third largest, with some 2.7 million subscribers as of Dec. 31, 2020. Its two basic tracks — Sling Orange and Sling Blue — can be had for $35 a month apiece, or together for $50 a month. From there, you'll choose from a series of "Extras" to build out your packages.