‘Squid Game’ season 2 confirmed by creator

Who’s ready for Squid Game season 2, or perhaps more appropriately, round 2? The original series from South Korea has become one of Netflix’s biggest hits ever, having been watched by 142 million households across the globe since mid October (so probably even more by now).

In a video from the Associated Press from a red carpet event, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk said that there definitely will be a second season of Squid Game.

“So there’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season,” Dong-Hyuk said. “So I almost feel like you leave us no choice. But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen. So I will promise you this … Gi-hun will come back and he’ll do something for the world.”

You can watch the Associated Press interview, which starts with a separate interview with Squid Game stars Park Hae-Soo (Cho Sang-woo) and Jung Hoyeon (Kang Sae-byeok), below.

Squid Game season 1 was set in a world where hundreds of cash-strapped people accept an invitation to partake in a competition of deadly children’s games (you’ll never think of Red Light, Green Light the same way again) for the chance to win a massive cash prize.

According to a tweet by Netflix, Squid Game was a 10-year journey for Dong-Hyuk. His passion for the project has been rewarded by the massive hit the show has become on the streaming service and now he’ll get to continue the story with a second season.

It took more than 10 years for Hwang Dong-hyuk to get Squid Game made.It took just 17 days and 111M global fans for it to become our biggest series launch ever.October 13, 2021 See more

As Dong-Hyuk said, a timeline for Squid Game season 2 is unclear, though it instantly is now one of the most anticipated original series that Netflix has in its lineup, joining the likes of Bridgerton, The Crown, The Witcher and Cobra Kai.